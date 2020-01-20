Celtics and Lakers should be pretty much at full strength

The Celtics and Lakers have both dealt with significant absences recently, but it appears that both teams will be close to whole when they meet Monday night.

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, who missed Saturday’s loss to the Suns with a sore knee, and forward Jaylen Brown, who missed the last three games with a sprained thumb, have been cleared to play against Los Angeles. Also, Lakers star Anthony Davis is set to return after missing five games because of a bruised tailbone.

“When I’m not feeling well, I just try not to push it too much,’’ Walker said Monday morning. “It’s a long year. It’s a long season. Still have plenty of games left. So just being comfortable, just taking my time, just trying to be healthy, because that’s the most important thing for this team.’’

Both Brown and Walker took part in Boston’s morning shootaround. Brown did not speak to reporters, but he was seen doing light shooting drills with medical tape covering his thumb.

The Celtics lost all three games that Brown missed. The Lakers haven’t had as much trouble without Davis, however, going 4-1, including an impressive road win against the Rockets Saturday night.

“They’re elite,’’ Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Obviously everybody, rightly so, talks about LeBron and Davis, and they’re two of the best players in the NBA, but then I think they’ve got great guys around them that really know what they’re supposed to do.’’

Former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo remains questionable for the Lakers because of a finger injury.

Lakers at a glance

■ When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., at TD Garden.

■ TV, radio: TNT, WBZ-FM (98.5).

■ Scoring: Anthony Davis 27.1, LeBron James 25.5, Kyle Kuzma 13.2.

■ Rebounding: Davis 9.4, James 7.7, Dwight Howard 7.5.

■ Assists: James 10.9, Rajon Rondo 5.4, Davis 3.2.

■ Head to head: This is the first of two meetings. The teams split the season series last season.

■ Miscellany: The Lakers defeated the Rockets, 124-115, Saturday night and have won 10 of 11. Four Lakers scored at least 20 points in the win: James (31), Kuzma (23), Danny Green (20), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (20) . . . The Lakers are in the top five in the league in field goal percentage, assists, steals, and blocks per game.