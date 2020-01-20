Watch Jaylen Brown’s dunk on LeBron James

Brown isn't the first Celtic to dunk on James.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
January 20, 2020

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum share something in common, they have both dunked on LeBron James.

In the third quarter of the Celtics’ 139-107 win over the Lakers on Monday night, Brown drove to the rim and dunked the ball while James tried to contest the attempt at the rim.

After the dunk, Brown stared at James and was assessed a technical foul.

Anthony Davis made the ensuing free throw after the technical foul, but the Celtics controlled the third quarter from that point on. The dunk put the Celtics up 81-63 and sparked a 16-5 run that put the Celtics up 97-68 with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter. The Celtics outscored the Lakers 35-25 in the quarter to give them a 104-80 lead going into the fourth.

Advertisement

Brown finished the game with 20 points and the Celtics cruised through the fourth quarter en route to a 32-point win.

As mentioned earlier, Brown isn’t the only Celtic to dunk on James. Tatum had a similar play when James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers. That dunk came in the 4th quarter of Game 7 in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

James got the last laugh in that one as the Cavaliers hung on to win the game and the series. The Celtics got the last laugh this time.

TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates the 49ers' win in the NFC Championship Game.
Patriots
Here's how all the ex-Patriots fared in the playoffs this weekend January 20, 2020 | 7:02 PM
LEBRON
LeBron James, in town for Celtics-Lakers, detours to Springfield to catch son’s game January 20, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Bruins
How the Bruins plan to spend their upcoming 'bye week' January 20, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Celtics
Celtics and Lakers should be pretty much at full strength January 20, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady may or may not be a member of the Patriots next season.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady 'open-minded' about the future as Raiders, Chargers speculation begins January 20, 2020 | 10:43 AM
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half.
NFC Championship
Mostert carries 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers January 19, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust, left, celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins blow another multi-goal lead in loss to Penguins January 19, 2020 | 9:09 PM
Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half.
AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes lifts Chiefs to the Super Bowl with win over Titans January 19, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Jaroslav Halak keeps the puck out of the net as Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev look for a rebound during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins give up 3-0 lead, lose to Penguins 4-3 January 19, 2020 | 4:51 PM
J.D. Martinez opted into his contract with the Red Sox for 2020.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez said MLB investigation will show 'nothing going on' with Red Sox January 19, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Avery Bradley reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bradley will take on the Celtics, his former team, on Monday.
Celtics-Lakers
Avery Bradley is 'excited' to take on the Celtics January 19, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham warm up before a game.
Patriots
What Jarrett Stidham had to say about backing up Tom Brady January 19, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Roger Clemens has three cracks left at the Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Where Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez stand in the last weekend of Hall of Fame voting January 19, 2020 | 12:13 PM
BEN VOLIN | SUNDAY FOOTBALL NOTES
Everything you need to know about the conference championship games January 19, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady may or may not be a member of the Patriots next season.
NFL
Key NFL offseason dates, and how they affect Tom Brady and the Patriots January 19, 2020 | 11:34 AM
Sports News
Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return January 19, 2020 | 3:30 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes a drink during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia,
Tennis
2019 champ Novak Djokovic eyes 5th post-30 Slam title in Australia January 19, 2020 | 2:19 AM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart shoots a 3-point shot over Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric.
Celtics
Celtics fall to Suns despite franchise-record 11 3-pointers from Marcus Smart January 18, 2020 | 10:43 PM
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
MLB
What baseball writers are saying about Curt Schilling's Hall of Fame chances January 18, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Former Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a press conference where it was announced that he will be inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in Cincinnati. Rose says cheating on the field is bad for the game, and the one thing he never did with his bets is change the outcome of a game.
MLB
Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose January 18, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped the San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
How Bay Area media has covered Jimmy Garoppolo January 18, 2020 | 10:16 AM
The Houston Astros used video to steal signs on their way to a World Series title in 2017.
MLB
Technology throws a curveball to a sport built on cheating. Or gamesmanship? January 17, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Jason Garrett is now with the New York Giants.
NFL
New York Giants hire Jason Garrett as OC, Patrick Graham as DC January 17, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek appeared to a fan favorite potential candidate for filling the team's vacant manager position.
Red Sox Manager
Red Sox fans chant they want Jason Varitek hired as manager January 17, 2020 | 10:29 PM
Jayson Tatum's jersey is the fourth-best selling jersey in the league.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker among the NBA's top-selling jerseys January 17, 2020 | 9:16 PM
Red Sox
WEEI shortens cast working with Joe Castiglione on Red Sox broadcasts in 2020 January 17, 2020 | 6:21 PM
Ben Watson
Patriots
Ben Watson reveals he played with a torn Achilles this past season January 17, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Adam Silver
NBA
NBA pushes back plans for April vote on schedule changes January 17, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Matt Hall will be added to the Red Sox 40-man roster.
Red Sox
Red Sox acquire pitcher Matt Hall from Tigers January 17, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Foxborough, MA - 1/25/2019 - New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) at today's media availability at New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 26Patriots, LOID: 8.5.213616483.
Patriots
Jason McCourty says he had offseason surgery January 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM