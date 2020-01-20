Watch Jaylen Brown’s dunk on LeBron James

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum share something in common, they have both dunked on LeBron James.

In the third quarter of the Celtics’ 139-107 win over the Lakers on Monday night, Brown drove to the rim and dunked the ball while James tried to contest the attempt at the rim.

After the dunk, Brown stared at James and was assessed a technical foul.

Anthony Davis made the ensuing free throw after the technical foul, but the Celtics controlled the third quarter from that point on. The dunk put the Celtics up 81-63 and sparked a 16-5 run that put the Celtics up 97-68 with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter. The Celtics outscored the Lakers 35-25 in the quarter to give them a 104-80 lead going into the fourth.

Brown finished the game with 20 points and the Celtics cruised through the fourth quarter en route to a 32-point win.

As mentioned earlier, Brown isn’t the only Celtic to dunk on James. Tatum had a similar play when James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers. That dunk came in the 4th quarter of Game 7 in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

James got the last laugh in that one as the Cavaliers hung on to win the game and the series. The Celtics got the last laugh this time.