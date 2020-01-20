LeBron James, in town for Celtics-Lakers, detours to Springfield to catch son’s game

SPRINGFIELD — With his Lakers set to face the Celtics Monday night at TD Garden, LeBron James took a trip to Springfield College to watch his son, LeBron James Jr., play for Sierra Canyon (Calif.) in the 19th Hoophall Classic earlier in the afternoon.

The NBA superstar entered Blake Arena through a cleared stairwell and took his seat in a restricted area at the baseline by Sierra Canyon’s bench.

In addition to “Bronny,” a freshman guard, Sierra Canyon features Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire, Roxbury native Shy Odom, and several high-profile recruits, including Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky) and Ziaire Williams (No. 5 in ESPN Top 100, unsigned).

With “Bronny’’ logging 13 minutes off the bench, James got progressively more invested in the action, at one point standing up to address a referee about a non-call when his freshman son attacked the rim.

Ranked No. 14 in ESPN’s most recent national poll, Sierra Canyon lost, 70-62, to No. 13 Paul VI (Va.) in a 1 p.m. game televised on ESPNU.