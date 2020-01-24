‘I just hope he can fix his life’: Danny Ainge says Delonte West worked for the Celtics after playing

As the NBA reacts to the video of a struggling Delonte West that surfaced on social media last week, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge confirmed a report that he had offered Boston’s 2004 first-round pick scouting positions with the team in an effort to help.

“I just think there’s a lot going on his life,” Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” Thursday. “It’s very complicated, and I don’t really want to get into any of that. He accepted the job opportunities.”

Ainge said West is not currently employed by the team, but had done college scouting near Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. The Athletic reported that West had “fluctuating attendance” that led to “mixed results” in these roles. Ainge added the NBA Players Association is also trying to help West, who said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008.

Advertisement

“Delonte has obviously some troubles and some trials that he’s trying to deal with in his life,” Ainge said. “I just hope that he can fix his life and get back on a good path.”