Celtics-Pelicans, other Sunday NBA games to go on in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death

NBA games on Sunday will go on in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
4:25 PM

The Celtics’ road game against the New Orleans Pelicans will not be postponed in the wake of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant’s death, the Globe has confirmed.

The seven other games will also be played.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and three others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.

The Rockets and the Nuggets held a moment of silence before their game began at 3:30 p.m. ET in Denver.

Houston’s Tyson Chandler was visibly upset prior to the game.

And teammate P.J. Tucker honored the Lakers legend on his Nike “Kobe’’ sneakers.

Advertisement

In San Antonio, the Raptors won the opening tip and ran out the 24-second shot clock in honor of Bryant. The Spurs responded in kind.

The remaining Sunday NBA schedule is:

■ Wizards at Hawks, 6 p.m.

■ Nets at Knicks, 6 p.m.

■ Clippers at Magic, 6 p.m.

■ Suns at Grizzlies, 6 p.m.

■ Celtics at Pelicans, 6 p.m.

■ Pacers at Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NBA
Tom Brady, Paul Pierce, and more mourn death of retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant January 26, 2020 | 3:39 PM
NBA
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash in California January 26, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Richard Sherman and Jimmy Garoppolo hope to bring a Super Bowl back to San Francisco.
NFL
Richard Sherman responds to Jimmy Garoppolo's critics: 'Idiots sounds like idiots at this point' January 26, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts trade talks evolving with Dodgers, Padres January 26, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Joejuan Williams played in nine games during his rookie season in 2019.
Patriots
Here's the latest on Joejuan Williams's arrest January 26, 2020 | 11:26 AM
San Francisco 49ers wide receivers coach Wes Welker looks on during a warmup.
NFL
Wes Welker has a chance to win a Super Bowl as a coach after coming close as a player January 26, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Sports News
Ex-'Bachelor' contestant stripped of $1M fantasy sports win January 26, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Sofia Kenin, right, of the U.S. is embraced by compatriot Coco Gauff after their fourth-round singles match at the Australian Open.
Tennis
Fellow American Sofia Kenin stops 15-year-old Coco Gauff in Australian Open January 26, 2020 | 7:46 AM
LeBron James goes up for the shot during the first half of Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Lebron James passes Kobe Bryant on NBA scoring list January 26, 2020 | 12:22 AM
Jairus Hamilton helped Boston College outlast Virginia Tech.
College Sports
Jairus Hamilton's career-high 23 points lifts BC over Virginia Tech January 25, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo impressed in limited action in his time with the Patriots.
NFL
5 notable moments from Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the Patriots January 25, 2020 | 1:58 PM
In this Nov. 29, 1981 file photo, San Francisco 49ers coach Bill Walsh is hugged by 49ers back Walt Easley, left, and 49ers back Ronnie Lott after beating the New York Giants 17-10 to clinch the division title at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
NFL
49ers' Super Bowl run has similarities to 1981 title team January 25, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Brad Stevens is nine wins away from becoming the fourth winningest coach in Celtics history.
Celtics
Here's what Brad Stevens said after earning his 300th career win January 25, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Danny Amendola called Tom Brady the face of the organization.
Patriots
Danny Amendola said it's hard to see Tom Brady in anything other than a Patriots jersey January 25, 2020 | 9:30 AM
David Pastrnak competes in the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.
NHL All-Star Game
It wasn’t a total loss as Bruins’ David Pastrnak is named All-Star MVP January 25, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans walks to the bench.
NBA
Zion Williamson is back. Will his knee hold up? January 24, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Sports
Celtics erase big 1st-half deficit, rally past Magic 109-98 January 24, 2020 | 10:09 PM
Mike Fiers did not answer questions about his role as the whistle-blower in baseball's cheating scandal on Friday.
MLB
Mike Fiers declines to discuss whistle-blower role in cheat scam January 24, 2020 | 10:00 PM
NFL
Giants Say Goodbye to Manning, No. 1 in Their Hearts and Their Last No. 10 January 24, 2020 | 8:50 PM
Eli Manning got the better part of Tom Brady in the Super Bowl twice. The first time was Peyton's favorite Super Bowl moment.
Patriots
Peyton Manning's favorite Super Bowl memory is watching Eli beat the undefeated Patriots January 24, 2020 | 7:36 PM
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Could Alex Cora return to broadcasting, taking the Alex Rodriguez path to redemption? January 24, 2020 | 4:51 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds his son Charles after announcing his retirement on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer? January 24, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Tom Brady Eli Manning
Football
Tom Brady congratulated Eli Manning on retirement, but not on his Super Bowls January 24, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Boston Celtics' Delonte West (13) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Dan Gadzuric (50), of the Netherlands, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, April 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Library Tag 05222007
Delonte West
"I just hope he can fix his life": Danny Ainge says Delonte West worked for the Celtics after playing January 24, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox invite 13 non-roster players to spring training January 24, 2020 | 11:00 AM
David Pastrnak will participate in the NHL's new Shooting Stars event at the All-Star Skills competition.
NHL All-Star Game
David Pastrnak will participate in the new Shooting Stars challenge tonight January 24, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
3 reasons why the Celtics shouldn't trade Gordon Hayward January 24, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during the Patriots' divisional round playoff win over the Chargers in 2019.
Patriots
Adam Schefter thinks Rob Gronkowski taught the Patriots a lesson regarding Tom Brady's future January 24, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki's career ends with a loss in Australia January 24, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Lebron James
NBA
Analysis: Too many players are making a mockery of NBA All-Star voting January 24, 2020 | 8:15 AM