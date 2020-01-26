To honor Kobe Bryant, the Celtics and Pelicans started their game by trading intentional shot clock violations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 26: A moment of silence is observed for former player Kobe Bryant before a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center on January 26, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
A moment of silence is observed for Kobe Bryant before Sunday's Pelicans-Celtics game at the Smoothie King Center. –Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Assistant Sports Editor
January 26, 2020

The number 24 — Kobe Bryant’s number — meant something special on Sunday.

The Celtics and Pelicans traded 24-second shot clock violations upon the opening tip of their game in New Orleans on Sunday.

And then, the teams honored Bryant the best way they knew how: by playing basketball.

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday. Also killed was his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

His memory was celebrated and mourned around the league. Eight NBA games were scheduled, and all went on or are scheduled to go on.

The Rockets and the Nuggets were the first teams to play after the news of Bryant’s death began to spread. Denver’s Pepsi Center held a moment of silence before the game began.

Advertisement

In San Antonio, the Raptors won the opening tip and ran out the 24-second shot clock in honor of Bryant. The Spurs responded in kind.

The Grizzlies and the Suns also followed suit when their game tipped.

TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) slam dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The Pelicans won 123-108. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Celtics
Zion Williamson has double-double, Pelicans top Celtics 123-108 January 26, 2020 | 9:14 PM
NFL
Chiefs, 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl week January 26, 2020 | 7:25 PM
John Altobelli was an assistant with the Cape League’s Brewster Whitecaps in 2011, before taking the top job the next three summers.
John Altobelli
John Altobelli — former Cape League coach, father of Red Sox scout — dies with wife, daughter, in Kobe Bryant crash January 26, 2020 | 7:14 PM
FILE - In this July 12, 1996 file photo Kobe Bryant, 17, jokes with the media as he holds his Los Angeles Lakers jersey during a news conference at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner, File)
NBA
In Europe, Kobe Bryant recalled for his 'Italian qualities' January 26, 2020 | 7:06 PM
AFC quarterback Lamar Jackson, of the Baltimore Ravens, (8) looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NFL
Pro Bowlers remember Kobe Bryant as AFC tops NFC again January 26, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Celtics
Recounting Kobe Bryant’s most memorable Boston moments January 26, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Celtics
Celtics-Pelicans, other Sunday NBA games to go on in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death January 26, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Kobe Bryant
Tom Brady, Paul Pierce, and more mourn death of retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant January 26, 2020 | 3:39 PM
NBA
Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others dead January 26, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Richard Sherman and Jimmy Garoppolo hope to bring a Super Bowl back to San Francisco.
NFL
Richard Sherman responds to Jimmy Garoppolo's critics: 'Idiots sounds like idiots at this point' January 26, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts trade talks evolving with Dodgers, Padres January 26, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Joejuan Williams played in nine games during his rookie season in 2019.
Patriots
Here's the latest on Joejuan Williams's arrest January 26, 2020 | 11:26 AM
San Francisco 49ers wide receivers coach Wes Welker looks on during a warmup.
NFL
Wes Welker has a chance to win a Super Bowl as a coach after coming close as a player January 26, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Sports News
Ex-'Bachelor' contestant stripped of $1M fantasy sports win January 26, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Sofia Kenin, right, of the U.S. is embraced by compatriot Coco Gauff after their fourth-round singles match at the Australian Open.
Tennis
Fellow American Sofia Kenin stops 15-year-old Coco Gauff in Australian Open January 26, 2020 | 7:46 AM
LeBron James goes up for the shot during the first half of Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Lebron James passes Kobe Bryant on NBA scoring list January 26, 2020 | 12:22 AM
Jairus Hamilton helped Boston College outlast Virginia Tech.
College Sports
Jairus Hamilton's career-high 23 points lifts BC over Virginia Tech January 25, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo impressed in limited action in his time with the Patriots.
NFL
5 notable moments from Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the Patriots January 25, 2020 | 1:58 PM
In this Nov. 29, 1981 file photo, San Francisco 49ers coach Bill Walsh is hugged by 49ers back Walt Easley, left, and 49ers back Ronnie Lott after beating the New York Giants 17-10 to clinch the division title at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
NFL
49ers' Super Bowl run has similarities to 1981 title team January 25, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Brad Stevens is nine wins away from becoming the fourth winningest coach in Celtics history.
Celtics
Here's what Brad Stevens said after earning his 300th career win January 25, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Danny Amendola called Tom Brady the face of the organization.
Patriots
Danny Amendola said it's hard to see Tom Brady in anything other than a Patriots jersey January 25, 2020 | 9:30 AM
David Pastrnak competes in the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.
NHL All-Star Game
It wasn’t a total loss as Bruins’ David Pastrnak is named All-Star MVP January 25, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans walks to the bench.
NBA
Zion Williamson is back. Will his knee hold up? January 24, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Sports
Celtics erase big 1st-half deficit, rally past Magic 109-98 January 24, 2020 | 10:09 PM
Mike Fiers did not answer questions about his role as the whistle-blower in baseball's cheating scandal on Friday.
MLB
Mike Fiers declines to discuss whistle-blower role in cheat scam January 24, 2020 | 10:00 PM
NFL
Giants Say Goodbye to Manning, No. 1 in Their Hearts and Their Last No. 10 January 24, 2020 | 8:50 PM
Eli Manning got the better part of Tom Brady in the Super Bowl twice. The first time was Peyton's favorite Super Bowl moment.
Patriots
Peyton Manning's favorite Super Bowl memory is watching Eli beat the undefeated Patriots January 24, 2020 | 7:36 PM
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Could Alex Cora return to broadcasting, taking the Alex Rodriguez path to redemption? January 24, 2020 | 4:51 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds his son Charles after announcing his retirement on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer? January 24, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Tom Brady Eli Manning
Football
Tom Brady congratulated Eli Manning on retirement, but not on his Super Bowls January 24, 2020 | 12:32 PM