Morning sports update: Doc Rivers was emotional discussing the ‘devastating’ loss of Kobe Bryant

"He was such a great opponent. It’s what you want in sports."

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers speaking with the media following the news of Kobe Bryant's death.
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers speaking with the media following the news of Kobe Bryant's death. –AP Photo/Reinhold Matay
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
9:38 AM

The sports world was devastated on Sunday by the news that former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California. Bryant was 41.

John Altobelli, a former Cape Cod League baseball coach and the father of a Red Sox scout, was also killed in the crash along with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa.

The Celtics and Pelicans, who played a game Sunday, honored Bryant by each taking shot clock violations of 24 seconds (24 being one of the numbers Bryant wore during his career). New Orleans won the game, 123-108.

Advertisement

Doc Rivers’s emotional reaction to the news: After hearing the tragic news of Bryant’s death, former Celtics coach and current Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers spoke to the media. He broke down in tears as he talked about what the former Laker meant to him.

“The news is just devastating to everybody who knew him — have known him a long time,” Rivers said. “You know he means a lot to me obviously. He was such a great opponent. It’s what you want in sports. He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have — the Tiger Woods, the Michael Jordans. It’s funny, I was getting to know him more since he retired. This is a tough one.”

“Looking at my young players and seeing how emotional they are — they didn’t even know him,” Rivers continued. “It just tells you have far his reach was. This is just shocking news for all of us.”

“Sorry I don’t have a lot to say,” Rivers said. “I just can’t. … I have to go talk to a team before a game and tell them to play, and I can’t.”

Rivers coached the Celtics against Bryant’s Lakers in two NBA Finals. Though rivals on the court, Rivers and Bryant developed a friendship that only grew with time.

Advertisement

“We always liked to reminisce,” Rivers recalled. “We would always laugh at our versions of our losses. When we beat them in 2008, he had his version. And when they beat us in 2010, I had my version. And we would laugh at how different we looked at the game. This is a great loss for the league. I thought he had so much more left to do. He was starting to do it. Never seen him happier.”

Trivia: Which player did Lakers general manager Jerry West trade to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Bryant, the No. 13 overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a 2002 FIBA World Cup champion.

More from Boston.com:

Celtics players shared their thoughts:

And here’s the Celtics’ statement on Bryant:

“There are no words that can convey the heartbreak the entire Celtics organization feels in the wake of the terrible loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was one of the greatest talents and competitors to ever play basketball, and his love of the sport inspired countless fans and players around the world. Our fans were fortunate to watch him as he contributed many memorable chapters to the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, which he treasured. We extend our deepest condolences to Kobe’s family, fans, and the entire Lakers organization, as well as all of the victims and families affected by this horrible tragedy.”

From Bill Russell:

On this day: In 2006, Bryant followed up his 81-point game with a 30-point effort in a 106-105 overtime win over the Warriors. With under two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game, the Lakers trailed 94-88. Bryant responded by continuously driving to the foul line, nailing six free throws to tie the game up.

In overtime, Bryant scored nine of the Lakers’ 12 points to edge a narrow victory.

Daily highlight: After scoring a penalty on Sunday, PSG forward Neymar paid homage to Bryant.

Trivia answer: Vlade Divac

TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers January 27, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Nathan Chen performs his men's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Lynn Hey)
Figure Skating
Nathan Chen equals Brian Boitano with 4th straight national skating title January 27, 2020 | 8:10 AM
In this Jan. 19, 2020, photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy as he celebrates winning a NFL, AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo. The most compelling dramas in the NFL this season unfolded on the field, not off of it. And any thought that the league was in jeopardy of losing its spot as America's favorite sport has been set on the back burner. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
NFL
Ratings up, future bright: NFL rebounds off troubled seasons January 27, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Kobe Bryant, shown here in Rome in 2011, grew up in Italy, where his father Joe played professional basketball.
Kobe Bryant
In the country where he grew up, Kobe Bryant will be mourned for a week's worth of games January 27, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Toni L. Sandys
NBA
Kobe Bryant achieved so much. It's devastating to consider what he still had left to do. January 27, 2020 | 5:10 AM
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) slam dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The Pelicans won 123-108. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Celtics
Zion Williamson has double-double, Pelicans top Celtics 123-108 January 26, 2020 | 9:14 PM
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 26: A moment of silence is observed for former player Kobe Bryant before a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center on January 26, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant
Celtics, Pelicans start game by trading intentional shot clock violations January 26, 2020 | 8:15 PM
NFL
Chiefs, 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl week January 26, 2020 | 7:25 PM
John Altobelli was an assistant with the Cape League’s Brewster Whitecaps in 2011, before taking the top job the next three summers.
John Altobelli
John Altobelli — former Cape League coach, father of Red Sox scout — dies with wife, daughter, in Kobe Bryant crash January 26, 2020 | 7:14 PM
FILE - In this July 12, 1996 file photo Kobe Bryant, 17, jokes with the media as he holds his Los Angeles Lakers jersey during a news conference at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner, File)
NBA
In Europe, Kobe Bryant recalled for his 'Italian qualities' January 26, 2020 | 7:06 PM
AFC quarterback Lamar Jackson, of the Baltimore Ravens, (8) looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NFL
'Nobody thought it was true, but it was': Pro Bowlers remember Kobe Bryant January 26, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Celtics
Recounting Kobe Bryant’s most memorable Boston moments January 26, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Celtics
Celtics-Pelicans, other Sunday NBA games to go on in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death January 26, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Kobe Bryant
Tom Brady, Paul Pierce, and more mourn death of retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant January 26, 2020 | 3:39 PM
NBA
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter killed in helicopter crash, 7 others dead January 26, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Richard Sherman and Jimmy Garoppolo hope to bring a Super Bowl back to San Francisco.
NFL
Richard Sherman responds to Jimmy Garoppolo's critics: 'Idiots sounds like idiots at this point' January 26, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts trade talks evolving with Dodgers, Padres January 26, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Joejuan Williams played in nine games during his rookie season in 2019.
Patriots
Here's the latest on Joejuan Williams's arrest January 26, 2020 | 11:26 AM
San Francisco 49ers wide receivers coach Wes Welker looks on during a warmup.
NFL
Wes Welker has a chance to win a Super Bowl as a coach after coming close as a player January 26, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Sports News
Ex-'Bachelor' contestant stripped of $1M fantasy sports win January 26, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Sofia Kenin, right, of the U.S. is embraced by compatriot Coco Gauff after their fourth-round singles match at the Australian Open.
Tennis
Fellow American Sofia Kenin stops 15-year-old Coco Gauff in Australian Open January 26, 2020 | 7:46 AM
LeBron James goes up for the shot during the first half of Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Lebron James passes Kobe Bryant on NBA scoring list January 26, 2020 | 12:22 AM
Jairus Hamilton helped Boston College outlast Virginia Tech.
College Sports
Jairus Hamilton's career-high 23 points lifts BC over Virginia Tech January 25, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo impressed in limited action in his time with the Patriots.
NFL
5 notable moments from Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the Patriots January 25, 2020 | 1:58 PM
In this Nov. 29, 1981 file photo, San Francisco 49ers coach Bill Walsh is hugged by 49ers back Walt Easley, left, and 49ers back Ronnie Lott after beating the New York Giants 17-10 to clinch the division title at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
NFL
49ers' Super Bowl run has similarities to 1981 title team January 25, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Brad Stevens is nine wins away from becoming the fourth winningest coach in Celtics history.
Celtics
Here's what Brad Stevens said after earning his 300th career win January 25, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Danny Amendola called Tom Brady the face of the organization.
Patriots
Danny Amendola said it's hard to see Tom Brady in anything other than a Patriots jersey January 25, 2020 | 9:30 AM
David Pastrnak competes in the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.
NHL All-Star Game
It wasn’t a total loss as Bruins’ David Pastrnak is named All-Star MVP January 25, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans walks to the bench.
NBA
Zion Williamson is back. Will his knee hold up? January 24, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Sports
Celtics erase big 1st-half deficit, rally past Magic 109-98 January 24, 2020 | 10:09 PM