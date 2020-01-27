TNT to air tribute to Kobe Bryant before Tuesday night’s Celtics-Heat game

Starting at 7 p.m., TNT will feature an hour-long tribute to Bryant.

A memorial featuring Kobe Bryant’s jerseys was set up near Staples Center on Monday. –Ringo H.W. Chiu
January 27, 2020

In the wake of the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday, the NBA postponed Tuesday night’s Clippers-Lakers game scheduled to air on TNT.

The network adjusted its schedule by moving the Celtics-Heat matchup in Miami from 7:30 to 8 p.m. But one show originating from Staples Center in Los Angeles will go on Tuesday.

Starting at 7 p.m., TNT will feature an hour-long tribute to Bryant, who starred for the Lakers for 20 years, before the Celtics-Heat game. The “Inside the NBA’’ pregame show will be live from Staples Center, where Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys were retired by the Lakers after his retirement from the NBA in 2016.

Shaquille O’Neal – Bryant’s longtime teammate – will be part of the program, as will regular hosts and analysts Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith. Guests will include Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and Steve Nash.

