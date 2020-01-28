Gordon Hayward scores 29, Celtics hold off Heat 109-101

Hayward and Jaylen Brown combined for 54 of the team's points in the win.

Gordon Hayward (left) led all scorers with 29 points in the Celtics' win over the Heat on Tuesday night.
Gordon Hayward (left) led all scorers with 29 points in the Celtics' win over the Heat on Tuesday night. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
January 28, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Gordon Hayward had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics led virtually the entire way to beat the Miami Heat 109-101 on Tuesday night.

Kemba Walker added 16 points and eight assists for Boston, which got 11 points from Marcus Smart and a 10-point, 11-rebound effort from Daniel Theis.

Goran Dragic led Miami with 23 points and Jimmy Butler scored 20. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Duncan Robinson scored 12 points for the Heat — who lost at home to an Eastern Conference opponent for the first time in 14 games this season.

Boston outscored Miami 15-0 from 3-point range in the game’s first nine minutes, a big reason why the Celtics took control from the outset and built as much as a 13-point lead in the opening quarter.

Advertisement

Miami took the lead on a pair of occasions in the second, only for a span of a couple minutes. The Celtics took a 53-48 lead into the half and watched Miami score to make it a one- or two-possession game time and time again down the stretch.

But the Heat never held the lead in the second half. Every time they got close, Boston had the answer and Smart’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left put Boston up by eight to all but seal matters.

The tributes to the life of Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, continued. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Celtics coach Brad Stevens and their staffs wore Bryant’s signature sneakers — a gesture that other NBA coaches made Tuesday as well.

The Heat also displayed the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant’s two jersey numbers in the distinctive Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold, on an electronic sign attached to the basket stanchions.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Jayson Tatum (right groin strain) missed his third consecutive game. Tatum said he feels like he’s closing in on a return. “Obviously, with that type of an injury, we have to be very careful,” Stevens said. … Enes Kanter (bruised right hip) also remained sidelined. … The Celtics play four of their next five games against teams below the .500 mark.

Advertisement

Heat: Adebayo’s games-played streak reached 133, one away from Isaac Austin for the fourth-longest run in Heat history. If he plays in every game this season, he’ll reach No. 2 on the list and be six shy of matching Glen Rice’s team record of 174. … Mike Matheson and Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers were among those in attendance.

WALKER OLYMPICS?

Walker was part of USA Basketball this past summer for the World Cup in China, saying afterward that he wanted to be back with the team this summer for the Tokyo Olympics. He hasn’t wavered. “If they want me, I’m there,” Walker said Tuesday. USA Basketball is expected to announce a pool of players in the coming weeks, then will likely select the Olympic team before training camp this summer. The Olympics start July 24.

ALL-STAR RACE

Toronto won its eighth straight on Tuesday, putting the Raptors past Miami for No. 2 in the Eastern Conference and putting Raptors coach Nick Nurse in the lead to coach the All-Star Game. The East coach will lead the team captained by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Lakers’ Frank Vogel has already clinched the job of coaching the team that will be captained by LeBron James. The East coach will be the one from the team with the second-best record in the East after Sunday’s games; Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer has the Bucks way atop the East, but coached the All-Star Game last year and isn’t eligible this year.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Golden State on Thursday.

Advertisement

Heat: Visit Orlando on Saturday.

 

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mitch Moreland agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland, Red Sox agree to a one-year deal January 28, 2020 | 7:16 PM
In the wake of his death, fans of started a movement to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the NBA change its logo to honor Kobe Bryant? January 28, 2020 | 7:06 PM
NFL
Texans add GM to coach Bill O’Brien’s title January 28, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski's message to Tom Brady: 'Go test out the market and then do what’s best' January 28, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Super Bowl LIV
Chiefs' Mike Pennel implies Patriots lacked 'transparency' during his New England tenure January 28, 2020 | 6:04 PM
Super Bowl
Jimmy Garoppolo takes lessons from Tom Brady into 1st Super Bowl start January 28, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Richard Sherman speaking at Super Bowl XLIV Opening Night.
NFL
Richard Sherman said he turned down the Lions because of Matt Patricia's 'Patriots' way' approach January 28, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Patriots
Longtime Patriots coach Dante Scarnecchia to retire January 28, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Kobe Bryant
Patriots
Bill Belichick recalled how Patriots were 'captivated' by Kobe Bryant's team talk January 28, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Media
Rush to report Kobe Bryant news led to some confusion and misinformation January 28, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Celtics' forward Jayson Tatum had idolized with Kobe Bryant growing up.
Kobe Bryant
Jayson Tatum reflects on how 'special' Kobe Bryant was to him January 28, 2020 | 2:48 PM
Signage is displayed near the FOX Sports South Beach studio compound on January 25 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Super Bowl
A guide to the 2020 Super Bowl January 28, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night on January 27, 2020.
Tom Brady
Tyrann Mathieu hopes Tom Brady 'stay out of the AFC' amidst free agency decision January 28, 2020 | 12:09 PM
NFL
Judge frees Antonio Brown from house arrest January 28, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo, Tom Brady, and Jacoby Brissett on the field prior to Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
'He was hard on us, no question': Jacoby Brissett on Tom Brady's leadership January 28, 2020 | 9:42 AM
NFL
How NFL equipment has changed in the league's 100 seasons January 28, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Jimmy Kimmel (right) filled Monday night's show with clips from Kobe Bryant's 15 appearances on the show.
Remembering Kobe Bryant
'I thought he was going to live forever': How late-night hosts remembered Kobe Bryant January 28, 2020 | 9:03 AM
After his own playing days were over, Kobe Bryant (right) dove into the growing career of his daughter, Gigi.
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant was an NBA legend. His women's basketball legacy was 'just getting started.' January 28, 2020 | 1:50 AM
Gordon Hayward Kobe Bryant free throws last game
Kobe Bryant
Gordon Hayward says Mike Tirico's story about final moments of Kobe Bryant's last game is 'not true' January 28, 2020 | 12:38 AM
Celtics
TNT to air tribute to Kobe Bryant before Tuesday night’s Celtics-Heat game January 27, 2020 | 11:02 PM
CHAD FINN
NBC Sports Boston and partners get fancy new home January 27, 2020 | 10:56 PM
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took questions from the media at Super Bowl Opening Night.
Super Bowl LIV
Jimmy Garoppolo shares what's different about Super Bowl LIV January 27, 2020 | 10:38 PM
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - JANUARY 27: A jersey to honor Gianna Bryant sits on the UConn bench before the USA Women's National Team Winter Tour 2020 game between the United States and the UConn Huskies at The XL Center on January 27, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut. Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
College Sports
UConn women, US national team honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant January 27, 2020 | 10:23 PM
Super Bowl
Patriots remain a talking point during Super Bowl’s Opening Night January 27, 2020 | 10:02 PM
Gordon Hayward (right) made sure that Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final NBA game.
Kobe Bryant
Mike Tirico recalls unnoticed gesture made by Gordon Hayward in Kobe Bryant's final game January 27, 2020 | 9:35 PM
Media
Washington Post places reporter on leave after Kobe Bryant tweet January 27, 2020 | 9:01 PM
Celtics
Celtics-Heat game time changed to 8 p.m. Tuesday January 27, 2020 | 7:41 PM
Kobe Bryant
NBA postpones Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game January 27, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Former NFL quarterback Joe Montana gave his take to NFL.com on Tom Brady's looming free agency decision
Patriots
Joe Montana has some advice for Tom Brady: 'Don't' January 27, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Red Sox
Mass. man sues MLB on behalf of DraftKings players over sign-stealing January 27, 2020 | 5:38 PM