Kemba Walker is ‘considering’ a number change in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death

Kemba Walker might not wear No. 8 for much longer.

The Celtics point guard said he’s considering changing his jersey number in honor of Kobe Bryant following his tragic death on Sunday.

“I’m considering [changing my jersey number], but I’m not sure yet,” Walker told reporters after the Celtics’ win over the Heat on Tuesday.

“I’m definitely thinking about it, but we’ll see,” Walker later added.

If he doesn’t decide to change it, Walker said that wearing the No. 8 will be his way to honor Bryant.

“I definitely have tons of respect for Kobe,” Walker said. “But you know, everyone mourns a little bit different. You know for me, I’m thinking I would love to honor him by wearing that number. Kobe played hard each and every night and I would like to honor him by doing the same.”

Advertisement

If Walker does decide to change his number, he won’t be the first player to do so.

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets, Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic, and Moe Harkless of the Los Angeles Clippers have all announced that they’re switching from the jersey No. 8 to a new number.

Usually, the NBA makes players wait for a new season before they can change their jersey number. But the league is allowing players to change their jersey numbers in-season if they’re honoring Bryant, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Walker, whose current jersey is the 14th-best selling jersey in the league, picked the No. 8 when he joined the Celtics because his birthday is May 8.

And he also got the blessing to wear the number once worn by former Celtic Antoine Walker.

“Yeah, the reason I went (No. 8) is because my birthday is May 8 and eight was available,” Walker said at his introductory press conference. “But yeah, it’s cool to wear Antoine Walker’s number. I spoke to him, he gave me his blessing so I’m excited.”

Walker changing his jersey number can lead to a bit of a complicated situation as he won’t have many jersey numbers to pick from. The No. 15 he wore at UConn and with the Charlotte Hornets is already retired by the Celtics in honor of Tommy Heinsohn.

Advertisement

As a matter of fact, the Celtics have retired 22 jersey numbers (including Heinsohn’s). The “lowest” available number is 5 but no one has worn that since Kevin Garnett left the Celtics in 2013. The next lowest available after that is 13.