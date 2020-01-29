Kemba Walker is ‘considering’ a number change in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death

Three players have already changed their jersey numbers to honor Bryant.

Kemba Walker is considering a jersey number change to honor Kobe Bryant.
Kemba Walker is considering a jersey number change to honor Kobe Bryant. –(Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
6:58 AM

Kemba Walker might not wear No. 8 for much longer.

The Celtics point guard said he’s considering changing his jersey number in honor of Kobe Bryant following his tragic death on Sunday.

“I’m considering [changing my jersey number], but I’m not sure yet,” Walker told reporters after the Celtics’ win over the Heat on Tuesday.

“I’m definitely thinking about it, but we’ll see,” Walker later added.

If he doesn’t decide to change it, Walker said that wearing the No. 8 will be his way to honor Bryant.

“I definitely have tons of respect for Kobe,” Walker said. “But you know, everyone mourns a little bit different. You know for me, I’m thinking I would love to honor him by wearing that number. Kobe played hard each and every night and I would like to honor him by doing the same.”

Advertisement

If Walker does decide to change his number, he won’t be the first player to do so.

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets, Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic, and Moe Harkless of the Los Angeles Clippers have all announced that they’re switching from the jersey No. 8 to a new number.

Usually, the NBA makes players wait for a new season before they can change their jersey number. But the league is allowing players to change their jersey numbers in-season if they’re honoring Bryant, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Walker, whose current jersey is the 14th-best selling jersey in the league, picked the No. 8 when he joined the Celtics because his birthday is May 8.

And he also got the blessing to wear the number once worn by former Celtic Antoine Walker.

“Yeah, the reason I went (No. 8) is because my birthday is May 8 and eight was available,” Walker said at his introductory press conference. “But yeah, it’s cool to wear Antoine Walker’s number. I spoke to him, he gave me his blessing so I’m excited.”

Walker changing his jersey number can lead to a bit of a complicated situation as he won’t have many jersey numbers to pick from. The No. 15 he wore at UConn and with the Charlotte Hornets is already retired by the Celtics in honor of Tommy Heinsohn.

Advertisement

As a matter of fact, the Celtics have retired 22 jersey numbers (including Heinsohn’s). The “lowest” available number is 5 but no one has worn that since Kevin Garnett left the Celtics in 2013. The next lowest available after that is 13.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Sports News
John Altobelli, the baseball coach killed with Kobe Bryant, honored at team's opener January 29, 2020 | 12:18 AM
Gordon Hayward (left) led all scorers with 29 points in the Celtics' win over the Heat on Tuesday night.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward scores 29, Celtics hold off Heat 109-101 January 28, 2020 | 10:51 PM
Mitch Moreland agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland, Red Sox agree to a one-year deal January 28, 2020 | 7:16 PM
In the wake of his death, fans of started a movement to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the NBA change its logo to honor Kobe Bryant? January 28, 2020 | 7:06 PM
NFL
Texans add GM to coach Bill O’Brien’s title January 28, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski's message to Tom Brady: 'Go test out the market and then do what’s best' January 28, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Super Bowl LIV
Chiefs' Mike Pennel implies Patriots lacked 'transparency' during his New England tenure January 28, 2020 | 6:04 PM
Super Bowl
Jimmy Garoppolo takes lessons from Tom Brady into 1st Super Bowl start January 28, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Richard Sherman speaking at Super Bowl XLIV Opening Night.
NFL
Richard Sherman said he turned down the Lions because of Matt Patricia's 'Patriots' way' approach January 28, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Patriots
Longtime Patriots coach Dante Scarnecchia to retire January 28, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Kobe Bryant
Patriots
Bill Belichick recalled how Patriots were 'captivated' by Kobe Bryant's team talk January 28, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Media
Rush to report Kobe Bryant news led to some confusion and misinformation January 28, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Celtics' forward Jayson Tatum had idolized with Kobe Bryant growing up.
Kobe Bryant
Jayson Tatum reflects on how 'special' Kobe Bryant was to him January 28, 2020 | 2:48 PM
Signage is displayed near the FOX Sports South Beach studio compound on January 25 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Super Bowl
A guide to the 2020 Super Bowl January 28, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night on January 27, 2020.
Tom Brady
Tyrann Mathieu hopes Tom Brady 'stay out of the AFC' amidst free agency decision January 28, 2020 | 12:09 PM
NFL
Judge frees Antonio Brown from house arrest January 28, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo, Tom Brady, and Jacoby Brissett on the field prior to Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
'He was hard on us, no question': Jacoby Brissett on Tom Brady's leadership January 28, 2020 | 9:42 AM
NFL
How NFL equipment has changed in the league's 100 seasons January 28, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Jimmy Kimmel (right) filled Monday night's show with clips from Kobe Bryant's 15 appearances on the show.
Remembering Kobe Bryant
'I thought he was going to live forever': How late-night hosts remembered Kobe Bryant January 28, 2020 | 9:03 AM
After his own playing days were over, Kobe Bryant (right) dove into the growing career of his daughter, Gigi.
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant was an NBA legend. His women's basketball legacy was 'just getting started.' January 28, 2020 | 1:50 AM
Gordon Hayward Kobe Bryant free throws last game
Kobe Bryant
Gordon Hayward says Mike Tirico's story about final moments of Kobe Bryant's last game is 'not true' January 28, 2020 | 12:38 AM
Celtics
TNT to air tribute to Kobe Bryant before Tuesday night’s Celtics-Heat game January 27, 2020 | 11:02 PM
CHAD FINN
NBC Sports Boston and partners get fancy new home January 27, 2020 | 10:56 PM
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took questions from the media at Super Bowl Opening Night.
Super Bowl LIV
Jimmy Garoppolo shares what's different about Super Bowl LIV January 27, 2020 | 10:38 PM
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - JANUARY 27: A jersey to honor Gianna Bryant sits on the UConn bench before the USA Women's National Team Winter Tour 2020 game between the United States and the UConn Huskies at The XL Center on January 27, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut. Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
College Sports
UConn women, US national team honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant January 27, 2020 | 10:23 PM
Super Bowl
Patriots remain a talking point during Super Bowl’s Opening Night January 27, 2020 | 10:02 PM
Gordon Hayward (right) made sure that Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final NBA game.
Kobe Bryant
Mike Tirico recalls unnoticed gesture made by Gordon Hayward in Kobe Bryant's final game January 27, 2020 | 9:35 PM
Media
Washington Post places reporter on leave after Kobe Bryant tweet January 27, 2020 | 9:01 PM
Celtics
Celtics-Heat game time changed to 8 p.m. Tuesday January 27, 2020 | 7:41 PM
Kobe Bryant
NBA postpones Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game January 27, 2020 | 5:54 PM