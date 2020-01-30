Celtics honor Kobe Bryant before Thursday night’s game vs. Warriors

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 30: A tribute to Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angles Lakers before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on January 30, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
A tribute to Kobe Bryant before the game between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. –Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
January 30, 2020

The Celtics forwent their typical pregame introductions Thursday night, instead using the time to honor Kobe Bryant with a 24-second moment of silence and touching tribute video.

The game against the Golden State Warriors was the Celtics’ first back at TD Garden since Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in California. The Celtics listed the names of the nine victims on the center-court video board before asking the sellout crowd to hold the 24-second moment of silence.

During that time, the stairs throughout the arena were lit up in purple and gold; Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers logo, were displayed on multiple screens; and his No. 24 was also shown on the court using spotlights. The center-court video board started with No. 24 and then proceeded to count down, with photos of Bryant changing with each number.

Advertisement

The tribute video that followed commemorated a number of highlights from Bryant’s decorated 20-year NBA career, and also included photos of Bryant with current and former Celtics. Words, such as “icon,” “champion,” “friend,” and “inspiration” displayed on the screen during the two-minute clip.

Upon the conclusion of the video, the screen panned to a few fans sporting Bryant’s jersey and others holding handmade signs in his honor.

While the Celtics were on the road, the exterior of the Garden was lit in purple and gold to memorialize Bryant. The escalators leading up to the fan entrance were also lined with purple lighting, a gesture that continued Thursday.

“Everybody is going to grieve and heal in their own ways, but I think the tributes and the people taking a moment to reflect is always the thing to do,” coach Brad Stevens said Thursday morning after shootaround. “I’m glad we’re doing that, I think it’s great.”

TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum named to East's All-Star reserves January 30, 2020 | 6:57 PM
David Ortiz is pictured with teammate Mookie Betts during batting practice. Ortiz was honest on Thursday about his former teammate's circulating trade rumors.
Mookie Betts
David Ortiz weighed in on the Mookie Betts trade rumors January 30, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Signage is displayed near the FOX Sports South Beach studio compound on January 25 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Super Bowl
Here’s who’s performing at Super Bowl LIV January 30, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, left, passes as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Celtics
4 things we've learned about the Celtics this week January 30, 2020 | 3:23 PM
The new NBA All-Star Game format will include a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
NBA
The NBA announced a new All-Star Game format for this season. Here's what will change. January 30, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Boston Bruins' David Backes during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston.
Bruins
Read Don Sweeney's statement on why David Backes won't report to Providence January 30, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Michael Bennett playing for the Patriots in October, 2019.
Patriots
Michael Bennett shed light on his time with the Patriots, and why it ended January 30, 2020 | 1:25 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo with Bill Belichick during the 2014 preseason.
Patriots
How Bill Belichick described Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers before the 2017 trade January 30, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Tom Brady and Scott Pioli at a media availability before Super Bowl XXXIX.
Patriots
Scott Pioli recalled what Tom Brady did to settle a 2005 contract negotiation January 30, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Jordan Matthews
NFL
What Super Bowl-bound Jordan Matthews said about his time with the Patriots January 30, 2020 | 9:15 AM
San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LIV
Katie Sowers is the first woman to coach at the Super Bowl, but she doesn't want to stop there. January 30, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Boston College forward Steffon Mitchell, left, and Louisville guard Lamarr Kimble (0) roll on the floor while competing for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC basketball's up-and-down performance against loaded Louisville January 30, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Steve Kerr at Harvard.
Steve Kerr
'I try to speak on things that are important with the idea that I know a lot of people are listening' January 30, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Marcus Morris Sr. #13 of the New York Knicks is ejected from the game in the final minutes for his role in the scuffle between teammate Elfrid Payton #6 and Jae Crowder #99 of the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on January 29, 2020 in New York City.The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks 127-106.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NBA
Marcus Morris apologizes after saying Jae Crowder plays with 'female tendencies' January 30, 2020 | 12:18 AM
Tom Brady is likely to play for the Patriots in 2020, according to DraftKings SportsBook.
Tom Brady
New odds list Patriots as the favorite to be Tom Brady's team in 2020 January 29, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant speaks: 'We are completely devastated' January 29, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Dusty Baker will reportedly be the Astros' next manager.
MLB
Astros reportedly agree to hire Dusty Baker as manager January 29, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were honored with a mural in Cambridge's 'Graffiti Alley' January 29, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, pen letters of support for Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame candidacy January 29, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Kobe Bryant
Lakers return to practice amid grief over Kobe Bryant's death January 29, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Super Bowl
Things were very different the last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl 50 years ago January 29, 2020 | 5:05 PM
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy looks on prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Barstool Sports
Barstool Sports to sell 36% stake to Penn National Gaming January 29, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Patriots
What Roger Goodell said about the NFL’s investigation into the Patriots’ video incident January 29, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Patriots
Former Patriots defensive lineman Larry Eisenhauer dies at 79 January 29, 2020 | 1:50 PM
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, right, shoots as Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Celtics
Here's a firsthand look at what Grant Williams brings to the Celtics January 29, 2020 | 1:29 PM
Patrice Bergeron (center) helped former teammate
Bruins
How Patrice Bergeron helped a teammate navigate his mental health January 29, 2020 | 1:11 PM
New England Patriots coaches stand during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. From left they are: special teams coach Joe Judge, assistant quarterback coach Mick Lombardi, head coach Bill Belichick, inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and safeties coach Steve Belichick. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Recent exits leave multiple openings on Patriots' coaching staff January 29, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Super Bowl
Just like Rob Gronkowski, tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle are the life of the Super Bowl party January 29, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez on GMA
Local
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez reacts to Netflix documentary on Aaron Hernandez, rumors about his sexuality January 29, 2020 | 9:57 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Super Bowl
This year's slate of Super Bowl prop bets includes a '28-3' jab at Kyle Shanahan January 29, 2020 | 9:39 AM