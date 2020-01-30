4 things we’ve learned about the Celtics this week

With observations on the team's reaction to the Kobe Bryant news and more.

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, left, passes as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Over the three-game road trip, Gordon Hayward averaged 24.7 points, 9.7 rebounds while shooting 56 percent from the field. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
3:23 PM

COMMENTARY

Observations from a professional Celtics fan on the team’s recent three-game road trip. . .

What it was like being with the team following the Kobe Bryant news.

I don’t think anything I can write can adequately address the sorrow and pain of the Kobe Bryant tragedy. I will do my best to capture my own reactions and feelings from being in New Orleans for Sunday’s Celtics-Pelicans game shortly after the news broke. Upon arriving at the Smoothie King Center, there was a palpable air of sadness and emptiness. I didn’t exchange my typical boisterous greetings with other writers on the beat, just solemn head nods as we made our way into the arena.

Advertisement

Walking onto the court, I saw some players trying to go through their pregame routines, while others were just sitting courtside in stunned silence. As reporters asked members of the Celtics organization about their memories of Bryant, there were brief moments of laughter when they reflected on his dominance and villain-like status in Boston. It was clear how much respect they had for Bryant’s incredible talent, his indefatigable drive, and his commitment to his daughters.

I found that my overwhelming feelings of sadness and pain peaked at any mention of Gianna, Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter who also was killed in the helicopter crash. When pictures and videos of the two of them came across my Twitter timeline, my eyes welled and a feeling of emptiness took over my body.

I thought about my own loved ones, both my late father and the people in my life who I’d be devastated to lose today. As I tried to process the suddenness of the tragedy, I kept thinking about how we have no control over death, which left me feeling powerless and profoundly sad. It shouldn’t take something so horrific to make me appreciate all of the great people in my life, but it did on Sunday. I told my friends and family I loved them and getting their replies made me feel safe.

Advertisement

The coaches’ pregame media availabilities were surreal. It felt, at least to me, oddly comforting the business of the NBA would continue, though the press conferences were anything but normal. Alvin Gentry and Brad Stevens did their best to gracefully express the of grief the organizations they represented, but there was a collective understanding among everyone gathered that nothing they said could fully capture the emotions of the moment.

The pregame availability for players was canceled, so I made my way to my seat to continue to try and process. Despite the constant images of Kobe, Gianna, and the other victims, I found looking at Twitter to be comforting. The highlights, messages from the NBA community, and videos of Lakers fans gathering outside the Staples Center all helped me appreciate the remarkable and unrivaled impact Bryant had on the world.

As tip-off neared, the absurdity of a pre-game show actually brought a smile to my face. A local middle school’s girls cheerleading squad performed a great routine to the classic New Orleans song, “Choppa Style.” As their parents loudly cheered them on from the stands, it helped me realize that in life, even in the lowest moments, there will always be joy and happiness.

At the start of the game, the arena observed a 24-second moment of silence before each team took its own 24-second violation to honor Bryant, who wore No. 24 for the latter part of his 20-year NBA career. Although I knew both moments were coming, I was surprised by how moved I felt. As “Kobe” chants rang out throughout the arena, I felt a weird sense of pride for having been lucky enough to have watched him play basketball. I was never a Kobe fan and oftentimes I was even a Kobe detractor, but I knew he was a legend.

Advertisement

Everyone around me knew it, too. For a fleeting moment, it was comforting to share that recognition and appreciation with everyone in the arena, basketball community, and so many across the world.

The actual basketball game, which I’ll get to later, was very much a welcome distraction. The feelings of sorrow returned when it came time to actually talk to the players after the game. I don’t think any group of people respect Bryant more than the current generation of players. As Stevens mentioned pregame, he was their Michael Jordan.

Although he didn’t speak to the media, you could see the anguish on Jayson Tatum’s face. A Celtics employee told me he kept his hood on the entire time he was in the arena. His Instagram post was just devastating.

For the players who did speak, the words did not come easy. Kemba Walker must have said the phrase, “it’s tough,” seven or eight times during his very short press conference. It was heartbreaking to hear Gordon Hayward talk about how the tragedy made him reflect on his relationship with his daughters.

Many players have said they think Bryant would have wanted them to keep playing, to get back in the gym and work even harder, so I am going to try and do the same. Any subsequent basketball thoughts and observations are obviously trivial, but I hope they can serve as a possible distraction from the pain, and perhaps as a celebration of the amazing game that brings us together. The shift in tone will be stark, but I only know one way to talk about the game, and that’s with extreme Celtics-bias and many helpings of whimsical nonsense.

A Kaizen mind trick fixed the defense.

Prior to last week’s win against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Celtics were playing their worst basketball of the season, losing six of their last eight games. Horrible first quarters, home losses, and horrendous defensive efforts had become as routine as Stevens refusing to reveal his starting lineup.

Now, there were some legitimate reasons for the team’s dalliance with ineptitude. The Celtics’ early January schedule was downright insane. The team played 10 games in only 16 nights, including three sets of back-to-backs/3-games-in-4-nights stretches.

While general fatigue could explain the slip in play, the team looked especially disjointed on the defensive end of the court, where their margin for error is razor slim. Because of their lack of size, the Celtics utilize a quick, high-intensity, scrambling style of defense that requires all five guys to be moving on a string. When a player makes a mistake, either due to lack of effort or energy, it causes the entire defense to collapse. Not only were the large opponents picking the Celtics apart, but the Cs were consistently burned by shifty guards who exposed their weak pick-and-roll coverages.

All of that changed against the Lakers, when the Celtics held LeBron James and Anthony Davis to only 24 points. The Lakers shot only 43 percent the field. Boston’s excellent defense continued all week. Against the Grizzlies, the Celtics completely neutralized likely Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and simply stopped Memphis from scoring, ending the first half on a 23-2 run. In Orlando, the Celtics held Nikola Vučević, the exact type of versatile big man who normally gives them trouble, to only 17 points on a pedestrian 6 of 18 from the field.

Before and after the win against the Lakers, we heard a lot about the great film session the team had on their off day leading up to the game. Rather than the coaches simply pointing out the team’s defensive mistakes, Brad used an old Kaizen mind trick to force his team to hold themselves accountable by having each player grade themselves.

In Miami, the Celtics excelled at — to use a Brad phrase that I’m not sure I am comfortable with — getting into the ball. The Heat were never able to establish any sort of offensive rhythm, preventing them from going on any sustained runs.

After the win in Miami, Walker even referenced the aforementioned film session as one of the reasons for the defense being more consistent.

Gordon Hayward is excelling as second banana.

With Tatum missing all three games of the recent road trip to rehab a strained groin, the Celtics needed someone other than Walker to provide some sort of scoring boost. Gordon Hayward, who is currently ranked fourth on the team in terms of usage rate, more than rose to the challenge. Over the three-game span, Hayward averaged 24.7 points, 9.7 rebounds while shooting 56 percent from the field.

Walker was absolutely dominant in the first half of the Orlando game, but when he went to the bench in the third quarter, it was Hayward who, through a sequence of pretty assists and three pointers, led the Celtics on an 18-4 run that put the game away. Against the Heat, when Walker was struggling with his shot, Hayward once again stepped up to provide offensive support. He finished with a game-high 29 points on an extremely efficient 10-of-14 from the field. Hayward repeatedly attacked the paint, which dismantled Miami’s zone defense and resulted in him attempting 10 free throws, his second-highest total this season.

I’ve been impressed with Hayward’s ability to adjust his game to meet the team’s needs each night. He has fully embraced his role as Leader Brad’s swiss army knife. While consistently playing solid defense and providing support on the boards, he has no qualms purely acting as a facilitator, or, as we saw on this road trip, he can ramp up the aggression when points are at a premium.

Grant Williams is Lord of Verticality and fouler of many.

Despite being a below-average Settlers of Catan player, Grant Williams turned in an impressive road trip. Although he may not have put up the most exciting box score stats, in a very Thick Young Marcus Smart fashion, Williams’s energy most definitely impacted winning.

In his start against the Magic, Williams only put up nine points and four boards, but he was a game-high +17 during his 23 minutes on the floor. Perhaps in homage to his high-energy mentor, he even surprised from beyond the arc, knocking down 3 of 4 attempts. In Tuesday night’s win in Miami, Williams made hustle play after hustle play, including a huge offensive rebound and kick out for a Brad Wanamaker three at the end of the third quarter that extended the Celtics’ lead to four.

Williams’s play is filled with contradictions that I find fascinating. Despite being many inches shorter than most other power forwards and centers in the league, he is still a physically imposing player. He is the best player on the Celtics at playing vertically while simultaneously committing a bunch of fouls. (Williams managed to foul out of Boston’s blowout over the Pelicans while playing fewer than 14 minutes.)

Earlier this year, Williams explained to me why he was so good at contesting shots at the rim.

“Especially at my size, you have to do a good job of timing things and making it so that guys don’t have easy lay-ups, or you can actually get blocks off of that,” he said. “For me, it’s always been about being in the right position. If I am there to jump vertically, I am also there to take a charge.”

His desire to be in the right position largely is a byproduct of his body type.

“Before, I was the fat chubby kid that was falling every time,” he explained. “I said, ‘You know what? I kind of don’t like falling anymore, so maybe I can go up vertically and just affect the shot and make them miss and get in transition.”

As a fellow formerly fat and chubby kid myself, I have immense respect of Grant’s commitment to overcoming the obstacles and doing whatever it takes to win. We stan a thicc king.

TOPICS: Celtics Gordon Hayward NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Signage is displayed near the FOX Sports South Beach studio compound on January 25 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Super Bowl
Here’s who’s performing at Super Bowl LIV January 30, 2020 | 4:09 PM
The new NBA All-Star Game format will include a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
NBA
The NBA announced a new All-Star Game format for this season. Here's what will change. January 30, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Boston Bruins' David Backes during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston.
Bruins
Read Don Sweeney's statement on why David Backes won't report to Providence January 30, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Michael Bennett playing for the Patriots in October, 2019.
Patriots
Michael Bennett shed light on his time with the Patriots, and why it ended January 30, 2020 | 1:25 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo with Bill Belichick during the 2014 preseason.
Patriots
How Bill Belichick described Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers before the 2017 trade January 30, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Tom Brady and Scott Pioli at a media availability before Super Bowl XXXIX.
Patriots
Scott Pioli recalled what Tom Brady did to settle a 2005 contract negotiation January 30, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Jordan Matthews
NFL
What Super Bowl-bound Jordan Matthews said about his time with the Patriots January 30, 2020 | 9:15 AM
San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LIV
Katie Sowers is the first woman to coach at the Super Bowl, but she doesn't want to stop there. January 30, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Boston College forward Steffon Mitchell, left, and Louisville guard Lamarr Kimble (0) roll on the floor while competing for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC basketball's up-and-down performance against loaded Louisville January 30, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Steve Kerr at Harvard.
Steve Kerr
'I try to speak on things that are important with the idea that I know a lot of people are listening' January 30, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Marcus Morris Sr. #13 of the New York Knicks is ejected from the game in the final minutes for his role in the scuffle between teammate Elfrid Payton #6 and Jae Crowder #99 of the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on January 29, 2020 in New York City.The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks 127-106.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NBA
Marcus Morris apologizes after saying Jae Crowder plays with 'female tendencies' January 30, 2020 | 12:18 AM
Tom Brady is likely to play for the Patriots in 2020, according to DraftKings SportsBook.
Tom Brady
New odds list Patriots as the favorite to be Tom Brady's team in 2020 January 29, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant speaks: 'We are completely devastated' January 29, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Dusty Baker will reportedly be the Astros' next manager.
MLB
Astros reportedly agree to hire Dusty Baker as manager January 29, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were honored with a mural in Cambridge's 'Graffiti Alley' January 29, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, pen letters of support for Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame candidacy January 29, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Kobe Bryant
Lakers return to practice amid grief over Kobe Bryant's death January 29, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Super Bowl
Things were very different the last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl 50 years ago January 29, 2020 | 5:05 PM
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy looks on prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Barstool Sports
Barstool Sports to sell 36% stake to Penn National Gaming January 29, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Patriots
What Roger Goodell said about the NFL’s investigation into the Patriots’ video incident January 29, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Patriots
Former Patriots defensive lineman Larry Eisenhauer dies at 79 January 29, 2020 | 1:50 PM
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, right, shoots as Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Celtics
Here's a firsthand look at what Grant Williams brings to the Celtics January 29, 2020 | 1:29 PM
Patrice Bergeron (center) helped former teammate
Bruins
How Patrice Bergeron helped a teammate navigate his mental health January 29, 2020 | 1:11 PM
New England Patriots coaches stand during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. From left they are: special teams coach Joe Judge, assistant quarterback coach Mick Lombardi, head coach Bill Belichick, inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and safeties coach Steve Belichick. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Recent exits leave multiple openings on Patriots' coaching staff January 29, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Super Bowl
Just like Rob Gronkowski, tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle are the life of the Super Bowl party January 29, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez on GMA
Local
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez reacts to Netflix documentary on Aaron Hernandez, rumors about his sexuality January 29, 2020 | 9:57 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Super Bowl
This year's slate of Super Bowl prop bets includes a '28-3' jab at Kyle Shanahan January 29, 2020 | 9:39 AM
Dante Scarnecchia coaching with the Patriots in Jan. 2020.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi shared a personal story about Dante Scarnecchia's coaching style January 29, 2020 | 9:33 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2013, file photo, former Minnesota Viking Chris Doleman acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony honoring the All Mall of America Field team during halftime of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. Hall of Fame defensive end Doleman, who became one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. He was 58. The Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker offered their condolences in separate statements late Tuesday night, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy King, File)
Football
Chris Doleman, longtime Viking and Hall of Famer, dies at 58 January 29, 2020 | 8:23 AM
Kemba Walker is considering a jersey number change to honor Kobe Bryant.
Celtics
Kemba Walker is 'considering' a number change in wake of Kobe Bryant's death January 29, 2020 | 6:58 AM