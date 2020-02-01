Brad Stevens has a direct connection to M. Night Shyamalan

“In many ways, a director and a coach are very similar,’’ says M. Night Shyamalan, who made “The Sixth Sense’’ and “Unbreakable.’’ –jordan strauss/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
5:00 AM

As a Philadelphia 76ers superfan, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan regularly watches games at the Wells Fargo Center from his courtside seat near the visiting team’s bench.

Shyamalan, known for directing critically acclaimed thrillers such as “The Sixth Sense’’ (1999) and “Unbreakable’’ (2000), often will mingle with other celebrities in attendance, from Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to actor Kevin Hart. He’ll also occasionally chat with opposing coaches and players, among them Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

“I don’t know who said what to who first,’’ Shyamalan said, “but he said, ‘Oh, I’m a fan,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I’m a fan of yours,’ and we started talking.’’

Advertisement

With help from a mutual friend, organ­izational psychologist and Harvard graduate Adam Grant, Stevens and Shyamalan have since formed a connection over their shared interest in the science of behavior. Before the Celtics’ season opener against the Sixers in October, Stevens, Shyamalan, Grant, and a group of professors at Penn sat down for dinner in downtown Philadelphia to discuss exactly that.

How do you motivate people to reach, or exceed, their potential? How do you inspire them? How can you get people to treat not only you but also their craft with respect? How do we affect one another?

“In many ways, a director and a coach are very similar,’’ Shyamalan said. “You have extremely talented people. How do you get the best performances out of them?’’

Added Stevens: “Anything that we all can do to get a little bit better or think a little bit differently or use the lens of someone else in another industry to help in your own management, I think, is really important.’’

After getting to know Stevens, Shyamalan said, he admires his patience and ability to think about the big picture, especially in a field where unpredictable factors (e.g. injuries) can suddenly make long-term planning appear all for naught.

Advertisement

He expressed high praise for Stevens’s coaching style.

“It’s really about practicing,’’ said Shyamalan. “Are you making that cut even if the play isn’t run for you? Are you coming around that pick with intention? All of those things come from an ethos that the coach has to convey.

“You walk the walk or you don’t. The great coaches do. Off and on the court, they have great conviction. I think Brad’s in that line there.’’

Most of the pair’s correspondence is via e-mail because of their demanding professional schedules. With their clashing allegiances, the two don’t engage in much basketball banter online. During games, however, Shyamalan does his best to support his hometown team.

“It’s devolved into me giving him the exact opposite advice of what he should do so that the Sixers can win,’’ Shyamalan joked. “I’ll be like, ‘Just let Ben Simmons drive the lane, just let him drive the lane, don’t worry,’ or ‘Don’t double-team [Joel] Embiid. You do not need to double-team Embiid. Go tell your players.’ ’’

Careful never to cross the line, Shyamalan acknowledged the importance of remaining respectful, too.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve bit my tongue during the game, not wanting to joke with him or say something to him while he’s concentrating,’’ he said. “Because that’s his job. That would be like him coming on the set and cracking jokes while I’m trying to direct. I’d be like, ‘What are you doing, Brad? Chill out, buddy.’ ’’

Advertisement

Because of work commitments, Shyamalan has yet to visit TD Garden for a Celtics-Sixers game. He’s hopeful, though, that there will be an opportunity during the postseason.

“I think that’s what’s going to happen,’’ he said.

Boston and Philadelphia are jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference, each in reach of the No. 2 seed. The teams met in the 2018 playoffs, when the Celtics won the series, 4-1, to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

After notching just three regular-season victories over the Celtics in the past three seasons, the Sixers have already secured the regular-season tiebreaker this year, winning the first three matchups.

Their final meeting is Saturday night at TD Garden.

TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Phil Jurkovec addresses the media Thursday.
College Sports
Here's what excites transfer QB Phil Jurkovec and key returners about BC football in 2020 February 1, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Tuukka Rask made 15 of his 37 saves in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins 'old time hockey' win over the Jets February 1, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Sofia Kenin of the United States celebrates after defeating Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in the women's singles final at the Australian Open.
Tennis
Sofia Kenin of US tops Garbiñe Muguruza at Australian Open for 1st major February 1, 2020 | 7:28 AM
An image of NBA legend Kobe Bryant appears on a screen at the Staples Center ahead of a game between Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.
NBA
Roses for Kobe and Gianna Bryant as Lakers return to action February 1, 2020 | 2:45 AM
Bruins
Bruins ride power-play goals to 2-1 win over Jets January 31, 2020 | 11:18 PM
Devin McCourty said the team knew of Malcolm Butler's benching before Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Devin McCourty said Patriots knew Malcolm Butler wasn't going to play in Super Bowl LII January 31, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Tom Brady might be looking for a new home next season. Don't expect it to be Miami.
Tom Brady
Dolphins owner doesn't know why Tom Brady would go to Miami January 31, 2020 | 7:00 PM
John Madden (right) celebrates his first Stanley Cup with his son Tyler. Tyler, now a Northeastern sophomore, is taking the Madden name into his own hands.
Hockey
4 Beanpot hockey stars share stories about their NHL dads January 31, 2020 | 1:02 PM
2-11-19 Boston, MA: Northeastern captain Eric Williams hoists the Beanpot as he and his teammates start the celebration following their victory. Northeastern University met Boston College in the BeanpotChampionship Game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
College Hockey
6 questions about the Beanpot hockey tournament, answered January 31, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox to interview Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta for managerial vacancy January 31, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo will play in the Super Bowl Sunday. How are Patriots fans supposed to feel about it?
Super Bowl LIV
How should Patriots fans feel about cheering for Jimmy Garoppolo? It's complicated. January 31, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Montigo Moss, son of Randy Moss, announced his commitment via Twitter on Thursday.
UMaine
Randy Moss's youngest son, Montigo, commits to Maine football January 31, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
Devin and Jason McCourty discussed Tom Brady's Super Bowl party and the 'strictly business' Patriots approach January 31, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Tom Brady Mean Tweets
Patriots
Tom Brady read some mean tweets about himself on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' January 31, 2020 | 11:35 AM
Mookie Betts World Series
Red Sox
The Mookie Betts trade rumors are heating up. Here's the latest news on the Red Sox outfielder. January 31, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Patrick Mahomes (center) celebrates a touchdown pass in the AFC Championship.
Super Bowl LIV
What NFL experts are predicting for Super Bowl LIV January 31, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Tom Brady during a Patriots' press conference at the end of the season.
Patriots
Peter King discussed a 'sleeping giant' contender for Tom Brady in free agency January 31, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face off against the 49ers, quarterbacked by Jimmy Garoppolo in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
Super Bowl LIV
What ESPN experts believe will happen in the Super Bowl January 31, 2020 | 6:52 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 16: Chris Wagner #14 of the Boston Bruins and Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins fight during the first period at TD Garden on January 16, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
14 questions with Bruins forward Chris Wagner January 31, 2020 | 5:00 AM
unconventional preview
Chad Finn: Expect a classic Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs January 31, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Boston Celtics players look top at a video tribute to the late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, before an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celebs
Celtics honor Kobe Bryant, run past struggling Warriors 119-104 January 30, 2020 | 11:50 PM
Tom Brady during a Patriots' press conference at the end of the season.
Patriots
Tom Brady posted a cryptic photo on Instagram. What does it mean? January 30, 2020 | 9:38 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 30: A tribute to Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angles Lakers before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on January 30, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Celtics
Celtics honor Kobe Bryant before Thursday night’s game vs. Warriors January 30, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum named to East's All-Star reserves January 30, 2020 | 6:57 PM
David Ortiz is pictured with teammate Mookie Betts during batting practice. Ortiz was honest on Thursday about his former teammate's circulating trade rumors.
Mookie Betts
David Ortiz weighed in on the Mookie Betts trade rumors January 30, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Signage is displayed near the FOX Sports South Beach studio compound on January 25 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Super Bowl
Here’s who’s performing at Super Bowl LIV January 30, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, left, passes as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Celtics
4 things we've learned about the Celtics this week January 30, 2020 | 3:23 PM
The new NBA All-Star Game format will include a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
NBA
The NBA announced a new All-Star Game format for this season. Here's what will change. January 30, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Boston Bruins' David Backes during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston.
Bruins
Read Don Sweeney's statement on why David Backes won't report to Providence January 30, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Michael Bennett playing for the Patriots in October, 2019.
Patriots
Michael Bennett shed light on his time with the Patriots, and why it ended January 30, 2020 | 1:25 PM