Kemba Walker will miss at least the next two games

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will miss “at minimum’’ the team’s next two games with left knee soreness, coach Brad Stevens said Saturday morning.

Walker will be sidelined for Saturday night’s marquee matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers as well as Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Stevens said Walker will then be re-evaluated.

“His knee flared up on Thursday, the same knee he had been dealing with earlier in the year,’’ Stevens said. “I don’t know what they’ve officially labeled it as, but it’s been ongoing all year.’’

Walker has missed five games this season, one due to a neck sprain, three straight due to illness, and one due to knee soreness.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Philadelphia: Enes Kanter (right hip contusion) – QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2020

Advertisement

“You could tell he didn’t have his normal burst the other night,’’ Stevens said. “I don’t think it’s anything we think is a long-, long-term thing by any means, but we certainly may have to manage it.’’

Centers Enes Kanter (right hip contusion) and Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) will also miss Saturday night’s game against the Sixers.