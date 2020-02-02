What Jaylen Brown said after scoring 32 points in the Celtics’ win over the 76ers

"Tonight I wanted to make sure that I left my imprint on the game."

Jaylen Brown scored 32 points in the Celtics' win over the Sixers on Saturday.
Jaylen Brown scored 32 points in the Celtics' win over the Sixers on Saturday. –(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
7:31 AM

Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 32 points in the Celtics’ 116-95 win over the 76ers on Saturday night.

However, he wasn’t that impressed with his overall scoring performance. The first thing Brown commented about in his post-game press conference was his poor shooting night from 3-point range.

“I was 1-10 from 3…s—,” Brown said when looking at the box score from Saturday’s game.

Still, Brown led the Celtics offense on a night where they really needed him to step up as the team was missing their leading scorer, Kemba Walker, due to knee soreness.

And Brown needed to step up against a 76ers team that he’s struggled against this season. In the three previous matchups against Philadelphia, Brown averaged 7.3 points per game and shot just 29.6 percent from the field.

Advertisement

Brown, who shot 13 of 23 from the field on Saturday, wanted to be aggressive in this meeting against the Sixers.

“I haven’t played as well against Philly as I would’ve like the first three times,” Brown said. “So, tonight I wanted to make sure that I left my imprint on the game.”

One of the reasons why Brown has struggled against Philadelphia this season is the defense from 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle.

Brown was able to get the best of Thybulle on a play late in the third quarter on Saturday. Brown used his newly found ball-handling skills, plus a little hesitation, to get past Thybulle while driving to the rim for a layup.

After the play, Brown made some sort of gesture towards Thybulle and the Sixers bench.

“Nah, not at all,” Brown said when asked if it was personal. “Matisse is a good defender. He’s a young, talented rook. He’ll be alright. It was nothing personal.”

While Brown didn’t shoot well from 3-point range on Saturday, he made nearly every 2-point shot he took (12-13).

The modern NBA has moved against taking that many mid-range jump shots and focuses more on taking 3-pointers and shots in the paint.

Advertisement

That doesn’t deter Brown from shooting 2-point shots, though. He said that he’ll take whatever the defense gives him.

“Just taking what the defense gives me. If it’s a good shot and it’s open, it’s going down for me,” Brown said. “I know the analytics say this and say that you know, but if I got a good look I think the coaching staff wants me to take it. Tonight, with Kemba out, I obviously got more opportunity than normal, so I try to take advantage.”

Finally, Saturday night was the first time Brown spoke to the media since he found out that he was not named to the All-Star roster on Thursday.

Averaging career-highs in points (20.1) and rebounds (6.6), while also playing for one of the top teams in the league, Brown made a strong case to be named an All-Star for the first time in his career this season.

Despite that, he wasn’t selected for the roster. But he’s not going to harp on it and instead focus on the big picture: the playoffs.

“It is what it is. Ain’t no reason to cry over spilled milk,” Brown said. “Getting ready to head into the playoffs is what my mind is on right now. All-Star break, I’ll probably go on vacation. Get my mind, get my body right for the playoffs because that’s it. That’s the stage you want to be on. I think some people got it backwards. I’m just going to continue to get better.”

TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jaroslav Halak (41) and ake DeBrusk celebrate the Bruins' win over the Wild on Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' dominant 6-1 win over the Wild February 2, 2020 | 2:25 AM
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points in the Celtics' win over the 76ers.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 32, leads Celtics to 116-95 win over 76ers February 1, 2020 | 11:28 PM
Bruins
David Pastrnak's NHL-best 38th goal caps 6-1 Bruins romp past Wild February 1, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Stephon Gilmore received the AP Defensive Player of the Year award on Saturday.
Patriots
What Stephon Gilmore said about winning Defensive Player of the Year February 1, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady congrats Stephon Gilmore for winning Defensive Player of the Year February 1, 2020 | 9:07 PM
Boston College
Jared Hamilton, Derryck Thornton lead Eagles, spoil Cole Anthony's return February 1, 2020 | 8:47 PM
Richard Seymour was not selected for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
NFL
Richard Seymour not selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame February 1, 2020 | 6:55 PM
Stephon Gilmore scored more touchdowns this season — two, including this pick-6 against the Bengals — than the one he allowed in pass coverage.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year February 1, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Richard Seymour has earned praise from many people in the Patriots organization.
NFL
Mike Vrabel and Tedy Bruschi shared why they believe Richard Seymour is a Hall of Famer February 1, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Antonio Brown played in one game with the Patriots this season.
NFL
Antonio Brown: 'I think I owe the whole NFL an apology' February 1, 2020 | 2:01 PM
super bowl
Famous hippo Fiona throws up on Kansas City Chiefs in annual Super Bowl prediction February 1, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo will look to win his first Super Bowl as a starter on Sunday.
NFL
What Jimmy Garoppolo's teammates are saying about his performance and leadership February 1, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Kemba Walker drives against D'Angelo Russell on Thursday.
Celtics
Kemba Walker will miss at least the next two games February 1, 2020 | 12:36 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks during a media availability.
NFL
Here’s a sampling of the Tom Brady questions Jimmy Garoppolo was asked this week February 1, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Phil Jurkovec addresses the media Thursday.
College Sports
Here's what excites transfer QB Phil Jurkovec and key returners about BC football's future February 1, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Tuukka Rask made 15 of his 37 saves in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins 'old time hockey' win over the Jets February 1, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Sofia Kenin of the United States celebrates after defeating Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in the women's singles final at the Australian Open.
Tennis
Sofia Kenin of US tops Garbiñe Muguruza at Australian Open for 1st major February 1, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Celtics
Brad Stevens has a direct connection to M. Night Shyamalan February 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
An image of NBA legend Kobe Bryant appears on a screen at the Staples Center ahead of a game between Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.
NBA
Roses for Kobe and Gianna Bryant as Lakers return to action February 1, 2020 | 2:45 AM
Brace for Rob Gronkowski’s stand-up routine on Fox’s pregame show Sunday.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
Prepare to be bombarded with 7½ hours of pregame Super Bowl coverage February 1, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Bruins
Bruins ride power-play goals to 2-1 win over Jets January 31, 2020 | 11:18 PM
Devin McCourty said the team knew of Malcolm Butler's benching before Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Devin McCourty said Patriots knew Malcolm Butler wasn't going to play in Super Bowl LII January 31, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Tom Brady might be looking for a new home next season. Don't expect it to be Miami.
Tom Brady
Dolphins owner doesn't know why Tom Brady would go to Miami January 31, 2020 | 7:00 PM
John Madden (right) celebrates his first Stanley Cup with his son Tyler. Tyler, now a Northeastern sophomore, is taking the Madden name into his own hands.
Hockey
4 Beanpot hockey stars share stories about their NHL dads January 31, 2020 | 1:02 PM
2-11-19 Boston, MA: Northeastern captain Eric Williams hoists the Beanpot as he and his teammates start the celebration following their victory. Northeastern University met Boston College in the BeanpotChampionship Game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
College Hockey
6 questions about the Beanpot hockey tournament, answered January 31, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox to interview Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta for managerial vacancy January 31, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo will play in the Super Bowl Sunday. How are Patriots fans supposed to feel about it?
Super Bowl LIV
How should Patriots fans feel about cheering for Jimmy Garoppolo? It's complicated. January 31, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Montigo Moss, son of Randy Moss, announced his commitment via Twitter on Thursday.
UMaine
Randy Moss's youngest son, Montigo, commits to Maine football January 31, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
Devin and Jason McCourty discussed Tom Brady's Super Bowl party and the 'strictly business' Patriots approach January 31, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Tom Brady Mean Tweets
Patriots
Tom Brady read some mean tweets about himself on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' January 31, 2020 | 11:35 AM