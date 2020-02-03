Celtics rumor roundup: The latest news ahead of the NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.

Here are the latest rumors:

This story will be updated.

Monday, February 3

Danny Ainge’s comments during an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “Pre Game Live”:

Asked if he’s comfortable with the center position as is, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said: “Yes, I am.” Ainge praised the play of Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter, noting he doesn’t think the Celtics are “getting beat” at center. Heading into the season, Boston’s interior defense was considered one of the team’s biggest weaknesses.

Ainge stressed he likes the potential of the Celtics when they’re at full strength, which hasn’t been the case very often this season because nearly every rotation player has missed time due to injury. Said Ainge: “I think that’s the most important acquisition we can make in this trade deadline, get our guys back healthy.”

Ainge noted the team is going to see if there are ways to strengthen the end of the bench. “We do have probably too many really young guys,” he said. “We certainly don’t want to make a deal just to make a deal.”

Ainge estimated 8-10 teams have reached out to the Celtics with offers, mentioning that the team’s draft assets have garnered “some interest.”

Ainge said the Celtics will pay “close attention” to the buyout market as well.

