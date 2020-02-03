Celtics top Hawks 123-115 for 4th straight win

Grant Williams (12) goes up for the shot as Atlanta forward John Collins defends in the first half.
Grant Williams goes up for the shot as Atlanta forward John Collins defends in the first half. –AP Photo/Todd Kirkland
By
PAUL NEWBERRY,
AP
February 3, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and Grant Williams drove for a key basket in the final minute, leading the Boston Celtics to a 123-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Trailing 117-113, the Hawks had a chance when a video review overturned a call along the baseline that initially gave Boston the ball.

But Trae Young turned it over with a bad pass at the other end, giving the Celtics a chance to wrap up their fourth straight victory. They milked the shot clock before Williams took off down the lane, speeding past the Hawks defense to bank one in with 37.6 seconds remaining.

With ailing Kemba Walker watching from the bench, Gordon Hayward scored 24 points and Jaylen Brown chipped in with 21 for the Celtics.

Young led Atlanta with 34 points, his 25th game with at least 30 points this season. Kevin Huerter had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and John Collins notched his fourth straight double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

With Young putting up 23 points by halftime, the Hawks held a 62-60 lead at the break.

But the All-Star guard also was shaky with the ball, turning it over nine times.

The Celtics scored the first seven points of the third quarter and steadily pushed their edge to as high as 13 points. They were up 95-84 heading to the final period.

The Hawks got as close as two, and were still hanging around after back-to-back 3s by Huerter. But Boston never ceded the lead.

Tatum finished 10 of 20 from the field, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

Celtics: F Daniel Theis went down in the third quarter, landing awkwardly on his right foot after leaping high attempting to block a shot by Atlanta’s Treveon Graham. Theis collapsed to the court writhing in pain, and had to be helped to the locker room. He did not return, finishing with nine points in 19 minutes. … C Enes Kanter returned after missing five games with a right hip contusion. … Walker missed his second straight game with a sore left knee.

Hawks: G Evan Turner played for the first time since Dec. 28. He has been recuperating from both Achilles and hamstring injuries over the past month. … Turner was pressed into service with the Hawks missing seven players because of injuries. Only 10 players suited up for Atlanta. … The injured list included rookie F Cam Reddish, who went into the league’s concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head in Saturday’s loss at Dallas.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Return home to face Orlando on Wednesday night.

Hawks: Travel to Minnesota on Wednesday to face the Timberwolves.

__

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

