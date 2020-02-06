Analyzing Romeo Langford’s first career start with the Celtics

Brad Stevens tasked him with guarding Evan Fournier, who was averaging 18.7 points.

Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Romeo Langford made his first career start Wednesday against Orlando. –John Raoux/AP
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
Chris Grenham
12:44 PM

Entering Wednesday, Romeo Langford had played in just 14 games for the Boston Celtics. Since being chosen 14th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Indiana product has bounced back and forth between Boston and its G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, dealing with a slew of injuries along the way. He had played over 20 minutes just twice for the Celtics ahead of their matchup with the Orlando Magic, but suddenly he found himself thrust into the starting lineup due to the absence of both Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart.

“I guess I was kind of shocked,” Langford said. “Just because I haven’t been playing that much and then now (Brad Stevens) trusts me to start and guard Evan Fournier. But I felt like I’ve been working out pretty hard and been prepared – just waiting for my name to be called, so it wasn’t that big of a deal.”

Advertisement

Langford played like it wasn’t that big of a deal, scoring six points on 3-of-4 shooting in 28 minutes. That line doesn’t jump off the page at you, and it shouldn’t. He wasn’t expected to have a major role offensively. As Langford told reporters, Stevens tasked him with guarding Fournier, who is averaging 18.7 points on 46.2 percent shooting through 50 games. The rookie was up for the challenge and passed his first real NBA test in Boston’s 116-110 win.

The 20-year-old finished the night with a defensive rating of 100, which was the third-lowest in the game for players with a 20-minute minimum. According to the NBA’s matchup data, Langford guarded Fournier for 15 partial possessions, allowing just two points and one assist. Coming in at second was his matchup with Terrance Ross. Langford guarded the 6-foot-6 wing for six partial possessions, allowing zero points on 0-for-2 shooting.

His best possession of the night came in the first quarter against Fournier.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Langford does a great job here using his length and balance to stick with his 6-foot-7 counterpart. He prevents Fournier from getting deep into the paint, forcing him to go up for a right-handed layup, which Langford blocks for his third career rejection.

Advertisement

He made smart defensive plays throughout the night, even if they likely went unnoticed by the casual fan.

Here, Langford initially hedges a bit to contain a Markelle Fultz drive. When Fultz commits to kicking out, Langford uses his length to disrupt the passing lane as best he can. He rises simultaneously with Ross, but doesn’t draw any contact and avoids a foul. The contested shot hits front-rim, and the Celtics maintain their three-possession lead late in the fourth quarter.

This effort, among others, was notable solely for the fact that Langford was playing crunch-time minutes in his first NBA start. That says something about the trust Boston’s coaching staff has in the rookie wing, especially on the defensive end. Langford said after the game that knowing his primary assignment ahead of time helped his mindset going in.

“It helped a lot,” he said. “Just knowing all I had to do was basically guard (Fournier) the whole time. I felt like I did a good job of that. Once he told me that, I went in and watched some film with coach Joe (Mazzulla) and he helped me get prepared for that.”

Langford can produce offensively when looked upon as well, but that won’t occur with high volume in Boston for the foreseeable future. That’s not a bad thing, though. It appears Langford knows his role and could function pretty effectively within it in a situation like Wednesday night.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

It was a quiet offensive night from a scoring perspective, but possessions like this are valuable in the grand scheme of a game. He runs off Enes Kanter’s off-ball screen along the perimeter, creating separation between himself and Ross. Once Ross is on his back, he goes at Nikola Vucevic and finishes with contact.

Advertisement

Although his minutes have been minuscule to this point in his rookie campaign, Langford has taken full advantage of his opportunities when they’ve come. He’s played double-digit minutes in six games, four of which have come in at 15 minutes or higher. In those contests, Langford has never had a defensive rating higher than 100, and never had an offensive rating lower than 114.8. His average net rating in those six games is 30.8.

Langford’s sample size has been small, but he’s shown to be effective when given the chance. His first start was a prime example of that. Barring a move during Thursday’s trade deadline, he’ll be a nice depth piece for the Celtics as they push toward the postseason.

TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Gustavo Bou wearing the 2020 Revolution primary kit.
Soccer
The Revolution's 2020 kit is a throwback to the inaugural MLS season February 6, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Marathon
BAA announces start times, changes for 2020 Boston Marathon February 6, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Boston Pride celebrate during a game in Boston, MA on Oct. 13, 2018. (Photo by Michelle Jay)
Hockey
The NWHL All-Star Game is coming to Boston. Here's what's to expect. February 6, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly still 'prefers' to keep Tom Brady with the Patriots February 6, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 15, 2019. (David Ryan/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Here are the 2020 Boston Marathon start times February 6, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Boston, MA: 02-05-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum brought the crowd out of their seats as well as sending Magic players to the bench after head coach Steve Clifford (not pictured) had to call a timeout after he hit a fourth quarter three pointer to give Boston a 111-98 lead. The Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' 116-100 win over the Magic February 6, 2020 | 9:11 AM
Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree, right, waves to the crowd before dropping the ceremonial puck before the Boston Bruins played the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
Willie O'Ree says the NHL is working to fight racism February 6, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Super Bowl
Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win the Super Bowl next year February 6, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime.
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy said after breaking his 8-month goal-scoring drought February 6, 2020 | 7:06 AM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts trade held up by medical issues with Brusdar Graterol, report says February 6, 2020 | 12:42 AM
Jayson Tatum drives to the basket during the second quarter.
Celtics
Tatum's 33 points, late flurry rallies Celtics over Magic February 5, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Tom Brady hosted a Q&A on his instagram stories on Wednesday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reacts -- or doesn't -- when asked about his free agency decision February 5, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Jeff Hafley is excited about what Boston College's Class of 2020 recruits have to offer.
College Sports
What head coach Jeff Hafley said about BC football's 2020 recruiting class February 5, 2020 | 4:54 PM
Red Sox
Jim Rice says Mookie Betts told him he 'wanted to stay' in Boston February 5, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Alex Verdugo batting during the 9th inning of a Dodgers game in 2019.
Red Sox
6 things to know about Alex Verdugo, the outfielder acquired in the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Mookie Betts is a Los Angeles Dodger.
Sports Q
Are you satisfied with what the Red Sox got for Mookie Betts? February 5, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Red Sox Mookie Betts was traded to the LA Dodgers on Wednesday.
Mookie Betts
What baseball experts are saying about the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Media
Spotify to buy Bill Simmons’s website The Ringer February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Tom Brady
Check out Julian Edelman's latest approach to getting Tom Brady to stay February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Red Sox
How the Red Sox and Dodgers are reacting to the Mookie Betts and David Price trade February 5, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Brusdar Graterol threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his postseason debut against the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2019 ALDS.
Red Sox
3 things to know about Brusdar Graterol, the pitching prospect acquired in the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Mookie Betts hit .301/.374/.519 in 794 regular-season games with the Red Sox, a tenure over unimaginably quick.
Red Sox
There are valid reasons Mookie Betts is an L.A. Dodger. None change how much it stinks. February 5, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NBA
Clint Capela is headed to the Hawks in a 4-team trade February 5, 2020 | 7:14 AM
Bruins forward Charlie Coyle attempts a backhanded shot on Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-0 win over the Canucks February 5, 2020 | 6:47 AM
Boston College guard Derryck Thornton tries to shoot while covered by Duke forward Javin DeLaurier during the second half Tuesday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC basketball's defensive-minded battle with No. 7 Duke February 5, 2020 | 6:31 AM
Northeastern celebrates its 3-1 win over Harvard in the Beanpot semifinals.
College Sports
Everything that happened on night one of the women's Beanpot February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: Is Tom Brady becoming a certified Internet troll? February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
CHAD FINN
Chad Finn: Trading Mookie Betts marks one of the worst days in recent Red Sox history February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Dodgers pull off another deal, reportedly sending Joc Pederson to Angels February 5, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Mookie Betts trade
Here are all the players involved in the Mookie Betts and David Price deal February 4, 2020 | 11:24 PM