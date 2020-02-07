Jayson Tatum scores 32, helps Celtics hold off Hawks 112-107

Tatum has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games.

Jayson Tatum (0) led all scorers in the Celtics' win over the Hawks on Friday night. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER,
AP
February 7, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Atlanta Hawks 112-107 on Friday night.

It was Tatum’s eighth consecutive game with at least 20 points. Enes Kanter added 16 points and 15 rebounds as Boston posted its sixth consecutive win.

Atlanta led at halftime, despite having only nine players available and playing without Trae Young, DeAndrew Bembry, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando. But the Hawks struggled to make shots in the second half.

They got within 110-107 with 41.3 seconds to play on a dunk by John Collins. The Hawks got the ball back with 18.3 seconds left, but Kevin Huerter and Brandon Goodwin both came up empty from 3. Romeo Langford corralled the rebound, was fouled and hit both of his ensuing free throws.

Advertisement

Collins led Atlanta with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Huerter finished with 25 points.

The Celtics were also missing starters with Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain), Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) and Daniel Theis (right ankle sprain) all sitting out.

The Hawks also didn’t have trade deadline acquisitions Clint Capela, Dewayne Dedmon and Skal Labissiere, who hadn’t yet joined the team as they awaited their deals to be officially completed.

The Celtics took advantage, jumping out to a 21-7 lead, which included 17 combined points by Tatum and Walker.

But Boston’s second unit of Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams, Vincent Poirier, Brad Wannamaker and Tremont Waters shot just 1 of 8 from the field over the final 6:46 of the opening quarter. Atlanta finished the period trailing 28-26, getting 11 points from John Collins and 10 from Kevin Huerter.

The Hawks outscored the Celtics 29-26 in the second quarter and took a 55-54 lead into halftime. The Celtics responded, outscoring Atlanta 22-11 over the final 7:29 of the third quarter to take an 87-73 lead into the fourth. The Hawks shot just 6 for 21 from the field (five turnovers) in the third.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Fell to an Eastern Conference-worse 6-22 on the road with loss.

Celtics: Improved to 35-9 when scoring 100 or more points.

HONORING CARTER

Advertisement

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge presented Atlanta’s Vince Carter with a plaque prior to the game congratulating him on his “22 season Hall of Fame career.” The plaque included a photo of Carter — then with the Raptors — shooting a jumper over Paul Pierce. It also included logos of the eight NBA teams the 43-year-old Carter has played for during his career.

Later, Celtics fans erupted in cheers when he checked into the game midway through the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Hawks: visit Knicks on Sunday.

Celtics: at Oklahoma City on Sunday.

 

TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Ron Roenicke February 7, 2020 | 10:09 PM
TD Garden
After hearing fan feedback, TD Garden will make more changes to seats February 7, 2020 | 6:50 PM
bruins notebook
Brandon Carlo to miss game against Coyotes February 7, 2020 | 6:42 PM
The MLBPA called for the teams involved in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade to come to a resolution.
Red Sox
MLB Players Union: Mookie Betts trade 'needs to be resolved without further delay' February 7, 2020 | 6:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Jessica Mendoza out as ESPN’s Sunday night analyst and Mets adviser, but will remain at network February 7, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Red Sox
The best individual seasons in Red Sox history, and where Mookie Betts fits February 7, 2020 | 3:06 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning shake hands after a Patriots-Broncos game.
Patriots
Tom Brady made a golf joke at Peyton Manning's expense February 7, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Mookie Betts takes the field during a game.
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Red Sox back out of the Mookie Betts trade? February 7, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox will reportedly name Ron Roenicke as manager after MLB investigation concludes February 7, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
NBA
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo choose their teams for the All-Star Game February 7, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Chandler Jones with the Patriots in 2013.
Patriots
Chandler Jones explained how the Patriots 'taught me pro football' February 7, 2020 | 9:36 AM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday.
Red Sox
Rob Manfred on sign-stealing saga: No Red Sox players will be punished February 7, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Fans outside the Staples Center honor Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Kobe Bryant memorial is planned for Staples Center on Feb. 24 February 7, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Mookie Betts is no longer a member of the Red Sox.
MLB
Mookie Betts deal offers painful reminders of Boston's past February 7, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Former Boston Pride goaltender Katie Burt defends the puck during a 2018 game.
Women's Hockey
4 questions about the state of women's professional hockey, answered February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
What Celtics teammates are saying about rookie Tacko Fall February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NWHL All Star Game Hockey
NWHL
5 players to watch during the NWHL's All-Star Weekend February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Danny Ainge.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Celtics have made a trade at the deadline? February 6, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Gustavo Bou wearing the 2020 Revolution primary kit.
Soccer
The Revolution's 2020 kit is a throwback to the inaugural MLS season February 6, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox seeking more compensation for Mookie Betts as Brusdar Graterol’s medical issues hold up trade February 6, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Analyzing Romeo Langford's first career start with the Celtics February 6, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Marathon
BAA announces start times, changes for 2020 Boston Marathon February 6, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Boston Pride celebrate during a game in Boston, MA on Oct. 13, 2018. (Photo by Michelle Jay)
Hockey
The NWHL All-Star Game is coming to Boston. Here's what's to expect. February 6, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly still 'prefers' to keep Tom Brady with the Patriots February 6, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 15, 2019. (David Ryan/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Here are the 2020 Boston Marathon start times February 6, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Boston, MA: 02-05-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum brought the crowd out of their seats as well as sending Magic players to the bench after head coach Steve Clifford (not pictured) had to call a timeout after he hit a fourth quarter three pointer to give Boston a 111-98 lead. The Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' 116-100 win over the Magic February 6, 2020 | 9:11 AM
Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree, right, waves to the crowd before dropping the ceremonial puck before the Boston Bruins played the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
Willie O'Ree says the NHL is working to fight racism February 6, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Super Bowl
Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win the Super Bowl next year February 6, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime.
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy said after breaking his 8-month goal-scoring drought February 6, 2020 | 7:06 AM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts trade held up by medical issues with Brusdar Graterol, report says February 6, 2020 | 12:42 AM