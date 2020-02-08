Marcus Smart masterfully avoided a cancer patient while diving for a loose ball

"The last thing I wanted to do was hit him."

Marcus Smart looks on during the second half of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Marcus Smart looks on during the second half of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. –Mary Schwalm/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
10:30 AM

Marcus Smart made a patented Marcus Smart hustle play in the final seconds of the Celtics’ 112-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at TD Garden.

With the Celtics leading 110-107 with 18 seconds left, Smart chased after a loose ball bouncing toward the out of bounds line near the Hawks bench. His momentum took him airborne over a “Biofreeze” sign and into the second row of seats.

Luckily, Smart narrowly avoided a collision with a pediatric cancer patient as he tried to save the ball. Here’s the full play:

Smart said he saw the young boy as he went for the ball, so he turned awkwardly to avoid him.

Advertisement

“I was trying to avoid the kid,” Smart said. “He was a cancer patient and looks like he just had surgery on his head. So the last thing I wanted to do was hit him. So that’s kind of why I turned awkwardly.”

Smart and the nearby fans were OK, but here’s a closer look from MassLive Celtics writer John Karalis that shows how close Smart was to colliding with two boys. It appears Smart shifted his body at the last moment and went between the two of them.

After the game, Smart gave his jersey and arm band to the fan.

In his first game back in the lineup following a two-game absence, Smart recorded nine points, six assists, and five rebounds as the Celtics won their sixth-straight game.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo February 8, 2020 | 10:11 AM
U.S. players celebrate after a goal by midfielder Rose Lavelle, second from right, during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match against Mexico on Friday, Feb. 7.
Soccer
US women down Mexico 4-0 to secure an Olympic spot February 8, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 32, helps Celtics hold off Hawks 112-107 February 7, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Ron Roenicke February 7, 2020 | 10:09 PM
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood goes up for a shot.
College Sports
Noah Kirkwood, Danilo Djuricic lift Harvard past Yale 78-77 February 7, 2020 | 9:32 PM
TD Garden
After hearing fan feedback, TD Garden will make more changes to seats February 7, 2020 | 6:50 PM
bruins notebook
Brandon Carlo to miss game against Coyotes February 7, 2020 | 6:42 PM
The MLBPA called for the teams involved in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade to come to a resolution.
Red Sox
MLB Players Union: Mookie Betts trade 'needs to be resolved without further delay' February 7, 2020 | 6:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Jessica Mendoza out as ESPN’s Sunday night analyst and Mets adviser, but will remain at network February 7, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Red Sox
The best individual seasons in Red Sox history, and where Mookie Betts fits February 7, 2020 | 3:06 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning shake hands after a Patriots-Broncos game.
Patriots
Tom Brady made a golf joke at Peyton Manning's expense February 7, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Mookie Betts takes the field during a game.
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Red Sox back out of the Mookie Betts trade? February 7, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox will reportedly name Ron Roenicke as manager after MLB investigation concludes February 7, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
NBA
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo choose their teams for the All-Star Game February 7, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Chandler Jones with the Patriots in 2013.
Patriots
Chandler Jones explained how the Patriots 'taught me pro football' February 7, 2020 | 9:36 AM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday.
Red Sox
Rob Manfred on sign-stealing saga: No Red Sox players will be punished February 7, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Fans outside the Staples Center honor Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Kobe Bryant memorial is planned for Staples Center on Feb. 24 February 7, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Mookie Betts is no longer a member of the Red Sox.
MLB
Mookie Betts deal offers painful reminders of Boston's past February 7, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Former Boston Pride goaltender Katie Burt defends the puck during a 2018 game.
Women's Hockey
4 questions about the state of women's professional hockey, answered February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
What Celtics teammates are saying about rookie Tacko Fall February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NWHL All Star Game Hockey
NWHL
5 players to watch during the NWHL's All-Star Weekend February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Danny Ainge.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Celtics have made a trade at the deadline? February 6, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Gustavo Bou wearing the 2020 Revolution primary kit.
Soccer
The Revolution's 2020 kit is a throwback to the inaugural MLS season February 6, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox seeking more compensation for Mookie Betts as Brusdar Graterol’s medical issues hold up trade February 6, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Analyzing Romeo Langford's first career start with the Celtics February 6, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Marathon
BAA announces start times, changes for 2020 Boston Marathon February 6, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Boston Pride celebrate during a game in Boston, MA on Oct. 13, 2018. (Photo by Michelle Jay)
Hockey
The NWHL All-Star Game is coming to Boston. Here's what's to expect. February 6, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly still 'prefers' to keep Tom Brady with the Patriots February 6, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 15, 2019. (David Ryan/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Here are the 2020 Boston Marathon start times February 6, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Boston, MA: 02-05-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum brought the crowd out of their seats as well as sending Magic players to the bench after head coach Steve Clifford (not pictured) had to call a timeout after he hit a fourth quarter three pointer to give Boston a 111-98 lead. The Boston Celtics hosted the Orlando Magic in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' 116-100 win over the Magic February 6, 2020 | 9:11 AM