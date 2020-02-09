Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win

Kemba Walker drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort in the second half.
Kemba Walker drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort in the second half. –AP Photo/Kyle Phillips
AP
February 9, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 26 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Sunday for their seventh straight victory.

Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who made 16 3-pointers. One of them, by Marcus Smart with 8:19 remaining, gave Boston the lead for good.

Smart also stole the ball from Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 5.8 seconds left to seal the victory.

Danilo Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander each had 24 points for the Thunder, while point guards Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder finished with 22 apiece. Oklahoma City had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Boston led 109-101 after Walker made his second straight 3-pointer, but Oklahoma City battled back and had a chance to tie after Schroder blocked Gordon Hayward’s layup. But Smart stripped Gilgeous-Alexander before he had a chance to take what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Brown and Daniel Theis both were questionable before tipoff with right ankle sprains, but both started and played at least 30 minutes. … Tatum scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the third quarter. … Smart picked up a technical foul because he stayed on the court after the halftime buzzer arguing with officials.

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t record a block for the first time in 10 games. … Terrance Ferguson played 26:18 in his third game back from an eight-game absence for personal reasons. He didn’t score. … Darius Bazley didn’t play after halftime because a right knee sprain. He injured his knee on a layup late in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit the Houston Rockets on Tuesday

Thunder: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday

