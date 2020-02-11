Tremont Waters named to Midseason All-NBA G League team

HOUSTON — Celtics two-way contract player Tremont Waters has been named to the Midseason All-NBA G League team, an All-Star equivalent voted on by the league’s general managers and coaches. Waters, the 51st pick of last June’s draft, was named the G League player of the month in November, and he received two player of the week honors.

This season he is averaging 19.1 points, 7.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Maine Red Claws.

“He’s really talented,’’ Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He’s really good. I think there’s another level for him, and that’s going to be something that we’ve got to really work hard with him on. And because I think that when he gets here, there’s a different level of length. You’re playing against different guys 1-15 that he’s just not quite used to yet.

Advertisement

“I thought we saw that a couple of times in the Atlanta games. But we think he’s really good. We think he’s got a bright, bright future. And he’s going to be in the NBA for a long time once he continues to grow. But he’s off to a great start.”