Celtics shift travel plans to give players a chance to attend Kobe Bryant memorial

The Celtics have pushed back their departing flight from Los Angeles on Feb. 24 so that players and staff will have the option to attend the memorial service for late Lakers star Kobe Bryant at Staples Center that morning.

The Celtics will face the Lakers at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and originally were scheduled to depart Los Angeles around noon the following day. But after it was announced that Bryant and his daughter Gianna — who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash that took the lives of seven others as well — would be honored on Feb. 24, the Celtics shifted their plans.

Travel and equipment manager John Connor got the charter flight to Portland, Ore., moved back to later that afternoon.

“I knew we’d have a number of guys that might want to go to the memorial,’’ coach Brad Stevens said. “It’ll be completely up to them, but we wanted to give us that flexibility and that option. Staff and players will all be able to go if they want to.’’

When Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was a child, Bryant was his idol. Then when Tatum’s NBA career sprouted, Bryant became a mentor.

“I’m really glad I’ll have an opportunity to go to the memorial,’’ Tatum said. “It’ll be nice to be there. I’m sure there will be a lot of people there showing their support, and I’m glad I can be one of them.’’

The service, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., is expected to be relatively brief, because the Clippers will play host to the Grizzlies at Staples Center that night.