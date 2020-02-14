Notes and observations from the Celtics’ thrilling double-overtime win over the Clippers

In a double-overtime thriller, the Celtics held off the Los Angeles Clippers, 141-133, Thursday night at TD Garden.

Here’s what we saw:

1. Jayson Tatum is playing like a superstar. Ahead of his first All-Star appearance this weekend, Tatum took — and made — big shot after big shot. With the Celtics up 88-86 in the closing minute of the third quarter, he capped his drive to the lane with an emphatic one-handed slam, adding 6-foot-8 JaMychal Green to his growing list of posterization victims. Clippers guard Lou Williams then knocked down a three-pointer, but Tatum responded by drilling a three-pointer of his own.

Tatum finished 14 of 23 (61 percent) for 39 points in 48 minutes, and seemingly out-did himself throughout the game. He showed his versatility, knocking down step-back three-pointers and fadeaway jumpers in addition to drawing contact on drives to the lane. According to the league’s tracking data, Tatum’s primary defender was Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, making his performance all the more memorable.

“He was incredible,” said point guard Kemba Walker. “He made every right play. He made every big shot. He was the best player on the court tonight.”

Perhaps Tatum’s most impressive sequence was . . . the entirety of the first overtime period. Not only did he lock down Leonard, who shot 1 of 5 during the five-minute span, but he accounted for eight of Boston’s 13 points. Four came at the free-throw line, where he received “M-V-P” chants from the sellout crowd.

“He’s more assertive,” Leonard said of Tatum. “They’re giving him the ball, trusting him. He trusts in himself. He’s doing his thing.”

2. With Jaylen Brown sidelined (left calf contusion), Marcus Smart once again seamlessly entered the starting lineup. It didn’t take him long to make an impact offensively, as he and Tatum scored 22 of Boston’s opening 23 points. Smart turned in 31 points on 10-for-20 shooting in 46 minutes. Five of his baskets were three-pointers, including an amazingly absurd attempt from the corner in the fourth quarter.

3. After the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens was quick to point out the Clippers were short-handed. Patrick Beverly missed his fourth straight game with a sore right groin, while Paul George only played 15 minutes before re-aggravating his left hamstring. Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after the game he is a little concerned about George’s injury because it’s been a nagging issue throughout the season. Added Rivers: “We got to get healthy. That’s going to be the key for us. And then we got to play multiple games in a row as a group so we can kind of get some continuity. But other than that, I love our spirit. I love how we are. We’re good.”

4. The most obvious difference between these two teams is their benches. Reserves Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams tallied 59 points for Los Angeles, while Boston’s non-starters scored just 21 combined points. Williams represents the best version of a piece the Celtics are missing on their roster. After the Celtics stood pat at the trade deadline, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said on the radio earlier this week that no players on the buyout market are currently of interest. The team will still monitor who’s available up until the March 1 deadline; however, should the roster remain the same, the Celtics have shown they’re capable contenders when at full strength.

5. The game could have ended after just one overtime period, had a call gone in favor of the Clippers. With 24 seconds remaining and his team trailing by three, Williams fielded an inbound pass from Marcus Morris Sr. and drained a corner three-pointer. As Williams attempted the shot, the closest ref blew his whistle to call a non-shooting foul on Hayward. Because the Celtics had a foul to give, the potential four-point play was waived. The Clippers were visibly displeased with the decision, arguing the call should have been a shooting foul.

“I don’t know what you have to do,” said Rivers. “That’s a shot.”

“That’s a bad call, man,” added Harrell. “That’s not trying to say anything to get fined or anything like that, but we was in the huddle and we said they had a foul to give, so if you get the ball in the shooting motion, go straight up and that’s what Lou did.”

Williams, too, expressed confusion and frustration after the game.

Said Williams: “[The ref] said they had a foul to give, and I said ‘Duh, I know that, too.’ That’s why I went into my shooting motion. Sometimes in this league, you understand the rules, so you try to beat the rules. I think we’re taking away something in our game with anticipating the calls and anticipating the scenarios. They’re up three points. We know they’re going to take a foul. I told all of my teammates, ‘If you catch the ball, they have a foul.’ I’m watching Brad Stevens tell them that they have a foul to give, so once I saw that, I looked over at everybody that I thought was going to shoot the ball and I said, ‘Once you catch the ball, go in your shooting motion before they foul you.’ It’s a heads-up play. It wasn’t a swing-through. It wasn’t any of the things they’ve banned, so I don’t understand why it wasn’t a good bucket.”

6. After posting a quiet 14 points during regulation, Gordon Hayward came up clutch in the second overtime period. Responsible for Boston’s final seven points, Hayward drained a three-point shot to give the Celtics a five-point lead with 96 seconds remaining. On the Clippers’ ensuing possession, he went step-for-step with Williams and blocked his layup attempt. Hayward then drained two free throws to extend Boston’s lead to seven with 13.9 seconds remaining. The game was essentially wrapped up, but Hayward continued to play tight defense on Williams and iced the victory by wrestling the final inbound pass away.

7. The Celtics have played two overtime games this season, and both have come against the Clippers. Should these teams meet again in the NBA Finals, it would make for one hell of an entertaining series.

8. The All-Star break is coming at a much-needed time. When center Daniel Theis fouled out of the game in the first overtime period, center Enes Kanter hobbled off the bench to replace him. He logged only 48 seconds before getting subbed out for Grant Williams. Kanter, who had been dealing with a right hip contusion, was limping in the locker room after the game. The rest will likely be welcomed by all players, as health is paramount for the Celtics moving forward. Riddled by injuries, the team has had its usual starting five available for only 16 out of 54 games this season.