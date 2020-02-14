Celtics and DraftKings go into business together

Two Boston-based sports entities joined corporate hands Thursday, when DraftKings became the official daily fantasy sports partner of the Celtics.

The deal allows DraftKings to use the Celtics’ logo, and gain access to assorted marketing and promotional events such as VIP watch parties, a “Play on the Parquet’’ event, and sweepstakes.

Because Massachusetts has not approved sports betting, DraftKings will associate with the Celtics strictly at the daily fantasy sports levels. In its two other deals with NBA teams — the Pacers and 76ers — a sports betting component was added to the deal, since both Indiana and Pennsylvania have legalized sports betting.