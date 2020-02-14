Who the Celtics could land in 2020, according to an early mock draft

A post-trade deadline mock draft has Boston taking a 6-foot-6-inch wing at No. 17.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announces that the Boston Celtics won the 14th pick during the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)
NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announces that the Boston Celtics won the 14th pick during the 2019 NBA draft lottery. –AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo
By
February 14, 2020 | 11:39 AM

With the NBA trade deadline having come and gone, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie released an NBA mock draft based on knowledge from sources about specific players, team needs, and the sport as a whole. His draft order was based on team records as of Feb. 10.

Here’s a look at who the Celtics could end up with:

Round 1, Pick 17: Josh Green, Arizona

The 19-year old freshman, a 6-foot-6-inch wing, is considered a first-round pick, averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He only shoots 30.8 percent from 3, but offers physical defense, according to Vecenie.

Round 1, Pick 27: Patrick Williams, Florida State

The 6-foot-8-inch forward, 18, has characteristics of guys you want on your team – “he’s active and energetic, and regularly makes the kind of ‘wow’ flash plays that executives look for,” according to Vecenie. But teams don’t have a good handle on his offensive skills, as Williams averages 21 minutes and 8.5 points per game off the bench.

Round 1, Pick 30 (from MIL): Tyrell Terry, Stanford

Teams don’t necessarily believe that the 6-foot-2-inch freshman guard will declare for the draft this year, but Vecenie views him as a sneaky first-round steal should he decide to play, and if the team that takes him is willing to allow him to develop.

Terry averages 15.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field (40.5 percent from three, 89.5 at the line).

“He’s among the best shooters in the country, and he’s a good distributor and decision-maker,” writes Vecenie.

Round 2, Pick 45 (from BKN): Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Wieskamp has averaged 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists with near-50 percent shooting from the field, enough for Vecenie to claim that the 20-year-old sophomore is “the most underrated player in college basketball, and maybe the most underrated draft prospect in the country.”

The NBA Draft will be held June 25.

