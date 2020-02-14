Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett headline finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame

Tim Duncan and Tamika Catching were also named finalists.

Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant were named finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.
Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant were named finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday. –(Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Scott Cacciola,
The New York Times Company
February 14, 2020

Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers star whose death last month continues to cast a pall over the NBA, is among eight finalists announced Friday for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bryant, who was 41, retired from the NBA in 2016 after spending his entire 20-year playing career with the Lakers. He won five championship, was an 18-time All-Star and was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008. A dynamic and hypercompetitive player, he also helped the league fill the void that was left by Michael Jordan’s retirement.

Former NBA stars Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will join Bryant on the ballot, while Tamika Catchings, a 10-time WNBA. All-Star, was nominated by the women’s screening committee.

Advertisement

Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey, Eddie Sutton and Barbara Stevens are finalists as coaches.

To gain induction, finalists need a minimum of 18 of 24 votes from the honors committee, which is made up of Hall of Famers, basketball executives and administrators, and members of the news media. The class of 2020 will be announced in April.

Mike Breen, the longtime play-by-play voice for the New York Knicks on the MSG Network and the lead voice for NBA broadcasts on ESPN and ABC, won the Curt Gowdy Media Award for electronic media. Michael Wilbon, an ESPN analyst and former sports writer and columnist for The Washington Post, won the award for print.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Jan. 26. He was widely expected to be on the ballot even before his death, which prompted an outpouring of grief across the country. A public memorial service is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, where the Lakers play their home games.

Bryant’s death continues to affect players from around the league, including LeBron James, whose long relationship with Bryant had developed into more of a friendship over the last two seasons. James has pledged to continue Bryant’s “legacy” this season on the Lakers.

Advertisement

Duncan, one of the premier centers in NBA history, was a five-time champion and two-time MVP with the San Antonio Spurs. Garnett, considered one of the greatest power forwards of all time, became the first high school player to jump directly to the NBA in 20 years when he entered the draft in 1995. Garnett’s early success with the Minnesota Timberwolves helped embolden Bryant to make the same leap out of high school the following year, and he soon emerged as one of the league’s most dominant — and popular — figures.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Kevin Garnett

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 next season.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett's number? February 14, 2020 | 7:34 PM
Celtics
Celtics and DraftKings go into business together February 14, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Red Sox 1B Mitch Moreland is pictured during Thursday's workout.
Red Sox
What to know about Red Sox spring training so far February 14, 2020 | 4:27 PM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday.
Red Sox
Report: MLB investigation into Red Sox expected by end of February, and allegations are less severe February 14, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Bruins
Bruins sign Jeremy Lauzon to two-year extension February 14, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Jake Farrell of Northeastern baseball. (Brad Young) 31zocampus
College Baseball
College baseball starts this weekend. Here's what to expect from local teams. February 14, 2020 | 2:47 PM
NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announces that the Boston Celtics won the 14th pick during the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)
NBA
Who the Celtics could land in 2020, according to an early mock draft February 14, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Marquis Flowers shared video of the Patriots-themed box his son decorated for Valentine's Day.
Football
Marquis Flowers was snubbed by his son on Valentine's Day February 14, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Points - Ray Bourque
Hockey
Ray Bourque on hockey sticks, dining out in Boston, and his favorite current Bruin February 14, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Doc Rivers and Kevin Garnett in 2012.
Celtics
Doc Rivers explained why Kevin Garnett was such a unique Celtics superstar February 14, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after his made basket in the second overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. The Celtics won 141-133 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
8 notes and observations from the Celtics' thrilling double-overtime win over the Clippers February 14, 2020 | 8:41 AM
Ohio State
2 Ohio State football players plead not guilty to rape February 14, 2020 | 7:55 AM
NASCAR
President Trump to give command to start engines at Daytona February 14, 2020 | 7:45 AM
memoir
Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick will release a memoir through his own publishing company February 14, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia won't report to spring training on time February 14, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Celtics Marcus Smart is fouled by Clippers Marcus Morris Sr in the 1st quarter.
Kevin Garnett
What Marcus Smart said about Kevin Garnett's surprise jersey retirement announcement February 14, 2020 | 7:04 AM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 39, Celtics hold off Clippers in 2OT February 14, 2020 | 12:51 AM
2/3/13: Boston, MA: FOR POSSIBLE USE WITH SHIRA SPRINGER STORY.........The Celtics 37 year old center Kevin Garnett (5) pounds his chest (as he does before every home game) and stares into the crowd just before tap off. The Boston Celtics hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA regular season game at the TD Garden. topic:Clippers-Celtics (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
KG
Celtics plan to retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 next season February 13, 2020 | 9:02 PM
In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, the Houston Astros celebrate their World Series championship in Los Angeles.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the 2017 Astros have to vacate their World Series title? February 13, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Red Sox
New Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo may miss the start of the season February 13, 2020 | 1:51 PM
Jaylen Brown drives to the basket in a game against the Warriors in January, 2020.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown on anxiety, expectations, and why he 'didn't peak at 21' February 13, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Bruins
NHL fines Bruins captain Zdeno Chara for cross-checking Brendan Gallagher February 13, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Mookie Betts
Dear Dodger fans, here’s what you’re getting in Mookie Betts February 13, 2020 | 12:35 PM
New Los Angeles Dodgers David Price and Mookie Betts pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their acquisition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Baseball
How Los Angeles media covered Mookie Betts and David Price February 13, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Astros players spoke at their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Sign-stealing
Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve apologized for the Astros' sign-stealing scheme February 13, 2020 | 11:25 AM
David Price Mookie Betts Dodgers
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, David Price join long history of Red Sox turned Dodgers February 13, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, daughter buried in Southern California cemetery February 13, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Tom Brady after the playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
NFL analyst thinks the Patriots had the 'worst receiving corps in the NFL' in 2019 February 13, 2020 | 10:03 AM
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire (10) was charged with indecency in Florida.
Baseball
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida February 13, 2020 | 10:00 AM
NHL
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester remains hospitalized after bench collapse February 13, 2020 | 9:50 AM