Marcus Smart gives Valentine’s Day advice to Celtics fans on Twitter

Marcus Smart wants you to treat your significant other well this Valentine’s Day.

The Celtics guard implored fans (specifically young men) to not be cheap on their Valentine’s Day dinner in a tweet on Friday.

“Listen young fellas,” Smart wrote. “if the dinner costs less than $10 or has the words “2 for 1” in it, we gonna need to talk. Show some love tonight. Open the door for her. Don’t mention Venmo. Put ur phone down. Happy Valentines Day y’all.”

Smart opened up the discussion with his followers.

One fan tweeted at him mentioning that not everyone has Smart’s salary (which is $12.5 million this season) and asked Smart “come on man what if it’s all we can afford?”

Smart replied to the fan by taking a dig at Taco Bell.

“Let me guess- ur takin her to Taco Bell,” Smart wrote. “Or u goin reallll fancy tonight and takin her to Taco Casa?”

Despite Taco Bell being on Smart’s list of places to not take your Valentine’s date, there is one fast food place Smart gives the okay for dessert.

When a fan asked Smart if they could take their girlfriend to Popeye’s, Smart replied with “For dessert ya. Biscuits and honey.”

Smart also disapproves of places that serve their food on treys.

And he also doesn’t discourage women from paying for dinner.

One fan asked Smart, “What happens if it’s your wife suggesting it (dinner) though”?

“Then she’s buyin,” Smart replied.