Jaylen Brown ended Michael Chavis’s high school basketball season

Michael Chavis and Jaylen Brown first met on the parquet.

The Red Sox infielder and Celtics guard grew up in Georgia, attending high schools in Marietta that were just five miles apart. Brown was already a national sensation on the court for Wheeler High School (Class of 2015), while Chavis saw time off the bench at Sprayberry (Class of 2014).

When the two teams clashed, Chavis decided to play the hero – and his season ended because of it.

“They ran their entire offense around Jaylen, obviously, and we practiced for a week preparing for this game,” Chavis remembered on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”. “The big play they had was an alley-oop play around him.

“For some reason, I was the sixth man, and I saw the alley-oop go up and for some reason I was like, ‘That’s definitely an air-ball. That is not an alley-oop.’ So I decided at 5-foot-11 and not built for the game, I was going to jump for it.

“Right as I was four inches from the ball, I felt this large presence hitting me in the face and dunking on me, and I’m laying face-up on the ground looking up at Jaylen Brown standing above me. My home team is cheering for him while I’m on the ground. I get pulled immediately and I didn’t play the rest of the season. So shout-out to Jaylen.”

Chavis joked that he hasn’t met up with Brown in Boston yet – because he’s still mad at him.