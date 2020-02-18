Morning sports update: Kendrick Perkins had a strong reaction to Kyrie Irving’s new NBPA role

On Monday, Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500, though it was overshadowed by a terrible crash on the final lap involving fellow driver Ryan Newman. Safety crews rushed the 42-year-old Newman to Halifax Medical Center, where he is in “serious condition,” according to NASCAR.

A statement from NASCAR said that Newman’s injuries are “not life threatening.”

Elsewhere, the Bruins will face the Oilers in Edmonton tomorrow at 8:30 p.m.

And today, the UEFA Champions League begins its knockout stage. Dortmund hosts Paris Saint-Germain, while defending champion Liverpool travels to play Atlético Madrid. Both games kick-off at 3 p.m. ET.

Kendrick Perkins was not impressed with Kyrie Irving’s newest role: After recently admitting that the thought of Kyrie Irving makes him “want to throw up,” Kendrick Perkins shared another opinion about the 27-year-old former Celtic.

Perkins, himself a former Boston player, was a guest on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Monday. Towards the end of the show, host Rachel Nichols mentioned a piece of new: Irving had been elected as a Vice President to the Executive Committee of the National Basketball Players Association.

🚨Meet the new VP🚨 As voted by the players at the 2020 Winter NBPA Board of Representatives meeting, introducing the newest Vice President to the Executive Committee –– @KyrieIrving. pic.twitter.com/TkJ2sXvcXj — NBPA (@TheNBPA) February 17, 2020

Perkins, who has never been known to keep his thoughts to himself, initially reacted with feigned ignorance when asked about the story.

“What? Who?” Perkins replied.

“I’m so glad I’m retired,” Perkins continued. “I’m so glad I’m out [of] the league. That’s all I have to say, because I’m telling you that’s the blind leading the blind.”

“Kendrick,” Nichols responded in surprise. “Kyrie Irving is a smart guy.”

“Very smart,” said another guest on the show, ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell. “Does he have the respect of the players behind him?”

“Well, he won the vote, so apparently yes,” Nichols answered, adding that they would “continue that discussion” on the following day’s show.

In a video released by the NBPA, Irving added that he “thought it was time” for him to take more of a leadership role in the union.

Trivia: No Celtics player ranks in the top-10 in points scored in a single All-Star game. In other stats, Boston players have been more successful in the NBA’s midseason showcase. What Celtics player set a now-eclipsed record for most offensive rebounds in a single All-Star game in 1976?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He’s the most recent example of a player-coach in the NBA.

More from Boston.com:

The Red Sox are reportedly close to a deal with catcher Jonathan Lucroy:

Sources: Red Sox close to deal with catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Depth option behind Vazquez, Plawecki. Likely a minor league deal. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 18, 2020

Some ESPN discussion of Tom Brady’s possible decision points:

George Kittle was a youth football menace:

On this day: In 2007, Kobe Bryant won MVP of the All-Star Game, leading all scorers with 31 points.

Daily highlight: Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski nailed the go-ahead (and winning) shot with 1.8 seconds remaining in the game against North Carolina on Monday. The dramatic comeback by the Irish sent the Tar Heels to a sixth consecutive ACC loss (the longest streak in school history).

Trivia answer: Dave Cowens