Danny Ainge: Ray Allen’s move to Miami ‘will have some impact’ on decision to retire his number

Ray Allen won an NBA championship and was a three-time NBA All-Star as a member of the Celtics’ “Big Three”, but his departure to Miami as a free agent after the 2012 season “will have some impact” on the decision to raise his No. 20 to the TD Garden rafters, according to Danny Ainge.

Ainge, appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” on Wednesday, said that he is still friendly with Allen, but while he “no longer holds any grudge against Allen […] that’s not the exact same feeling of everybody in the organization.”

“We get along great,” Ainge said. “I’m a big, big fan of Ray. I’ll always be grateful to Ray for the championship that he gave us.”

Advertisement

After five seasons with the Celtics from 2007-12, Allen entered free agency and rejected a reported two-year, $12 million deal from the Celtics, instead accepting a three-year contract with the rival Miami Heat, where he won a championship in 2013.

“These are not my decisions,” Ainge said. “So if someone asks my opinion on this, I’ll weigh in at the appropriate time. But this is [Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck]’s team and he gets to make those decisions.”

Gordon Hayward has worn the No. 20 since he signed with the Celtics in 2017. He is the only Celtics player to wear the No. 20 since Allen left.