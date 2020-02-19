Taking on Celtics rookie Grant Williams at his favorite board game

Williams loves playing Settlers of Catan. He's just got one problem: He can't get his teammates to play with him.

Grant Williams hasn’t had much luck at getting his Celtics teammates to play Settlers of Catan, but a Globe reporter accepted the challenge. –barry chin
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
February 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM

If you’ve never heard of the board game Settlers of Catan, you aren’t alone.

Marcus Smart hadn’t. Neither had Kemba Walker. Nor Brad Stevens.

If you have heard of it, you’re in good company, too.

The game is a favorite of Celtics rookie Grant Williams.

Williams was introduced to Settlers of Catan — or Catan for short — when he was a sophomore on the basketball team at Tennessee. He walked in on Riley Davis, the team’s video coordinator, playing the classic strategy game with players Lucas Campbell, Brad Woodson, and Yves Pons. A self-proclaimed nerd, Williams wanted to learn.

Advertisement

“They’re like, ‘Oh dear, we have to teach Grant now,’ ’’ Williams recalled. “Next thing you know, we played and I won my first game.’’

Williams was hooked. The group kept a board at the training facility, where they would play at least twice a week, as well as one in each of their dorm rooms. There also was a “road-trip board’’ that would travel with the team.

Williams still has a list of the number of wins for each player.

“We played enough Catan for a generation at Tennessee,’’ he said.

The objective of the game sounds simple: Collect resources to build roads, settlements, and cities on the island of Catan. The implementation is a bit more complicated.

Bear with me as I try to explain.

The board is made up of 19 hexagonal tiles, with 18 representing resources — brick, wood, sheep, wheat, and ore — and one representing barren desert. Each tile, with the exception of the desert, is randomly assigned a number 1 through 12.

To start, each player builds two settlements and two roads on the corners of hexes of his/her choosing. A turn consists of a player rolling two dice to determine which tiles produce resources. If a six is rolled, for example, then players with settlements on the corner of hexes with a six will collect that resource.

Advertisement

Using those resources, players can then build roads, settlements, and cities to, in turn, collect more resources. Players also can trade their resources with one another, or exchange their resources for development cards, which offer varying advantages.

A settlement is worth 1 victory point; a city is worth 2. Other achievements, such as establishing the longest road, can earn additional points. The first to 10 victory points wins.

Got it?

For someone unfamiliar with Catan, like me, those instructions probably make little sense.

To try to gain a better understanding of the game — and why a 21-year-old NBA player loves it so much — I asked Williams if he would teach me, with help from two reporters who already knew how to play.

We played for three hours and finished two games, both of which Williams won. He walked me through the thought processes behind some of his decisions, and even shared tips on how to get under the skin of other players.

Williams by no means went easy on me, though. He wasn’t afraid to critique my moves, especially my propensity to try to build the longest road — a tactic he says is common among beginners. He encouraged us to target one another, even though we most definitely should have been targeting him. And he made sure to enforce the rules, not allowing me to move one of my roads seconds after I had first placed it on the board.

While we played, Williams couldn’t help but tell stories from his time at Tennessee.

Advertisement

He recounted some of the custom rules they instituted, from future trades to blind trades to a shot clock. He remembered the time Woodson didn’t speak to him for almost a week and a half because he had cut him off in three straight games, thwarting his efforts to build. And the time they made a bet in which the losers had to prank call their coach, Rick Barnes.

“Man, I used to play this game a lot,’’ Williams said midway through our second game. “I didn’t realize that. It just hit me after talking about that stuff. I used to play this game a lot.’’

Inside the game room at the Auerbach Center, Williams has donated Catan as well as two special editions, Catan: Starfarers and A Game of Thrones: Catan. Since getting drafted in June, however, he hasn’t had much luck in persuading his teammates to play.

Fellow rookies Carsen Edwards and Romeo Langford both say Williams doesn’t ask them because he knows they are not “board game guys.’’

“Grant is his own person,’’ said Langford. “I’ve never met anybody like Grant. It doesn’t matter what we’re doing, his nerdy side comes out.’’

Williams tries to be strategic with his requests, approaching only those he feels are likely to say yes. Jayson Tatum, he says, is a long shot. Gordon Hayward would be a promising option, but he knows Hayward has three young daughters at home.

“Have you asked Kemba to play?’’ I asked.

“Play what?’’ interjected Kemba Walker, who was walking by.

“He’s too cool for Catan,’’ Williams said. “It’s a board game.’’

Walker: “He never asked me, though.’’

Williams: “Look, look, I understand guys have lives to live and they don’t want to take an hour of their time daily.’’

Walker: “It takes an hour? Damn, you’re probably right about that.’’

Although he’s in the early stages of converting his teammates, Williams still plays Catan using the single-player version available for Nintendo Switch. He estimates he’s lost four games on the hardest level of difficulty since the game was released last June.

“It’s not as fun, but it gets you by,’’ Williams said.

Enes Kanter and two-way center Tacko Fall have agreed to learn. Teaching newbies can be challenging, but Williams is hopeful that, with time, they’ll catch on.

“They may not get it at first, but after they continue to play, they end up falling in love with it,’’ Williams said. “After the first game, you’re probably like, ‘All right, this is weird. I’m kind of confused still.’ But after two or three games, you really enjoy it.’’

In my case, Williams was right. I played a round of Catan on my computer as soon as I returned home. Later that week, I proposed we play again in a few months.

“Not even in a few months,’’ Williams said. “I have time. Keep practicing and we’ll make it happen again.’’

TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
DORTMUND, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 18: Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with Gio Reyna and Raphael Guerreiro after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on February 18, 2020 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Soccer
Gio Reyna, 17, becomes youngest American in Champions League February 19, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Adam Buksa shows off a New England Revolution scarf after signing in December.
Soccer
4 things to know about the Revolution's busy offseason February 19, 2020 | 7:58 AM
MLB
Player discipline possible for future sign-stealing offenses February 19, 2020 | 7:51 AM
MLB
Rob Manfred apologizes for calling World Series trophy a 'piece of metal' February 19, 2020 | 7:40 AM
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs on the field during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Sign-stealing
Aaron Judge says the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 title February 19, 2020 | 7:20 AM
MLB
LeBron James rips MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for his handling of Astros’ scandal February 19, 2020 | 7:16 AM
Could Rangers forward and former Boston College Eagle Chris Kreider become a Bruin before the Feb. 24 trade deadline?
Bruins
5 intriguing potential trade targets for the Bruins entering the trade deadline February 18, 2020 | 7:08 PM
Runners race to the finish line in the 123rd Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Boston.
Boston Marathon
Attention Boston Marathon runners: Here’s how to share your story on Boston.com February 18, 2020 | 2:23 PM
Drew Brees announced his intention to play his 20th season in the NFL.
NFL
Drew Brees announces intention to return for 2020 season February 18, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Ryan Newman slides down the track after he was involved in a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500
Daytona 500: How Ryan Newman's last lap ended in flames February 18, 2020 | 2:07 PM
In this Feb. 22, 1980 file photo, the U.S. hockey team celebrates after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics.
Miracle On Ice
Boston skaters reflect on life after the Miracle on Ice February 18, 2020 | 1:49 PM
NHL
Jay Bouwmeester back in St. Louis, 'on the road to recovery' February 18, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Ron Roenicke said Andrew Benintendi could be the guy to replace Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot.
Red Sox
Someone needs to replace Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot. Ron Roenicke has a player in mind. February 18, 2020 | 11:16 AM
Michael Chavis and Jaylen Brown played high school basketball against each other in Georgia.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown ended Michael Chavis's high school basketball season February 18, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox to add catcher Jonathan Lucroy on minor league deal February 18, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets in Jan. 2020.
Celtics
'The blind leading the blind': Kendrick Perkins's reaction to Kyrie Irving's new NBPA role February 18, 2020 | 9:23 AM
Coronavirus
General public barred from Tokyo Marathon over coronavirus fears February 18, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, of a heart attack, her attorney said.
Golf
Mickey Wright, golf great and early LPGA force, dies at 85 February 18, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces one of the most important off-seasons of his Patriots tenure.
Patriots
Long-term NFL planning is often overrated. Why that benefits Bill Belichick and the Patriots February 18, 2020 | 7:31 AM
MLB
MLB stars hammer Rob Manfred over 'piece of metal' trophy crack February 18, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Marquette's Markus Howard (0) goes up for a shot against Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2).
College Basketball
NCAA's new 3-point line leading to lower shooting percentages February 18, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne as he collided with Corey LaJoie (32) on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Ryan Newman contrast risk and reward at Daytona 500 February 18, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Ryan Newman (6) crashes on the last lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
Sports News
NASCAR releases statement on Ryan Newman after Daytona crash, says injuries 'not life threatening' February 17, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Red Sox
Report: Brock Holt signs deal with Milwaukee February 17, 2020 | 9:20 PM
Bruins
Potential Bruins target Tyler Toffoli traded to Vancouver February 17, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Alex Verdugo
Red Sox
What we know about Alex Verdugo's involvement in a 2015 assault investigation February 17, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Red Sox
Read John Henry’s opening statement regarding the Mookie Betts trade February 17, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Red Sox
John Henry acknowledges ire surrounding Mookie Betts trade February 17, 2020 | 12:33 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers answers questions from the media during a news conference at Dodger Stadium on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Mookie Betts bids farewell: ‘You were great to me, Boston’ February 17, 2020 | 10:57 AM
A downpour, as viewed from the press box, forces a postponement of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Nascar
Daytona 500 dampened by rain, postponed for first time since 2012 February 17, 2020 | 10:42 AM