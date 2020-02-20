The return of Robert Williams is nearing

Having missed 33 games and counting, Celtics center Robert Williams says he’s “getting anxious” about his impending return to the court.

“We’re all waiting for my comeback,” he said Thursday night at the Auerbach Center.

Williams, who has been sidelined since Dec. 6 with a left hip bone edema, practiced fully with the team for the first time Thursday. According to teammate Jaylen Brown, Williams brought “a lot of high energy” and made “some ridiculous plays.”

“They let me free now,” Williams said. “There’s no limitations on anything I’m doing. I want to windmill every time I dunk. I still got to play it cautious a little bit, you know what I’m saying? Just wait for the time.”

Advertisement

Coach Brad Stevens said Williams will practice for the next week or so before undergoing a scan to see how his body has responded to the increased activity level. Williams will travel with the Celtics for their four-game road trip, which starts Friday night in Minnesota, but will not play.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has pointed to March 1 as a target date for Williams’s return, meaning Feb. 29 vs. Houston or March 3 vs. Brooklyn could be possibilities.

Prior to his injury, Williams was averaging 14.2 minutes in 19 games.