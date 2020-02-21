Kemba Walker had to have knee drained, injection after All-Star Game

MINNEAPOLIS — Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, who has been slowed by left knee pain for much of this season, complained of more extensive swelling after returning from All-Star weekend in Chicago. So he had the knee drained and then received an anti-inflammatory injection, coach Brad Stevens said. He also underwent an MRI that did not reveal any structural issues.

Walker played about 32 minutes in Sunday’s All-Star Game, including an intense untimed fourth quarter in which he was on the court for about 15 minutes.

“There’s no way he would have played or our medical staff would have [let him play] if they thought this was going to be possible after the break,’’ Stevens said. “It’s just unfortunate.