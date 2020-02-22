Daniel Theis, Celtics teammates react to his career night

“I don’t care about the scoring. I care about the defensive part."

Daniel Theis had career highs in points and rebounds in the Celtics' win over the Timberwolves.
Daniel Theis had career highs in points and rebounds in the Celtics' win over the Timberwolves. –(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 22, 2020 | 11:41 AM

The Celtics made some history in their 127-117 win over the Timberwolves on Friday night.

Four Celtics players scored at least 25 points in Friday’s win, marking the first time in 60 years that four Celtics players scored at least 25 points in a game (Bob Cousy, Bill Russell, Tommy Heinsohn and Bill Sharman were the four to achieve the feat in the Celtics’ 144-126 win over the Knicks on Jan. 20, 1960).

For three of the Celtics’ top scorers on Friday – Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – scoring 25 points in a game isn’t anything new, but it is for Daniel Theis.

Advertisement

The Celtics’ starting center scored a career-high 25 points and also grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds on Friday.

Theis downplayed his career night on offense and instead harped on the team’s defensive struggles.

“I don’t care about the scoring. I care about the defensive part,” Theis told reporters. “We still have to get better on defense.”

While Theis downplayed his performance, his teammates spoke highly of his scoring.

Tatum complimented not only Theis’ scoring night, but also his ability to do things not seen on the box score.

“Theis played great tonight,” Tatum, who scored 28 points on Friday, said. “He doesn’t always get a lot of attention, but he’s very vital to our team’s success night in and night out, and he’s capable of big games like this.

“I get a lot of buckets off of Theis setting screens. So I always make sure I say thank you,” Tatum added.

Hayward, who had a game-high 29 points, echoed Tatum’s sentiments.

“He’s really unselfish, and by that it’s not always passes,” Hayward said. “He just gives up his body a lot with his cuts, with his screens, sealing guys, letting us get open looks. He’s got a great feel for the game, so he knows where to be at different points in time, whether that’s rolling to the rim, half-rolling, popping. He’s a really good basketball player. And that’s just on that end. Defensively, he’s been our anchor all year. He’s really good for us. We need him.”

Advertisement

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was a bit surprised by Theis’ night. Stevens subbed Theis out of the game with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter after Timberwolves center Naz Reid scored a quick four points.

“The first couple of possessions I would not have predicted [Theis having a career night],” Stevens said. “He got beat up pretty good. But he was great; he was a threat at the rim.”

What also made Friday night an impressive night for the Celtics’ offense was that they did it all without their All-Star point guard. Kemba Walker, who is averaging 21.8 points per game this season, missed Friday night’s game after he had his knee drained and received a Synvisc injection to help with swelling and soreness following Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Not having Walker wasn’t a problem for the Celtics on Friday, and Hayward said one of the Celtics’ biggest strengths is the number of players who can step up in scoring on any night.

“I thought we attacked from different places tonight with different guys,” Hayward said. “I think that’s good. That’s kind of the strength of our team, is the amount of guys that can go off at any point in time. Especially when we’re making the right plays and getting easy looks, we’re too talented. So we have to continue to do that.”

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Brad Stevens Gordon Hayward Jayson Tatum

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Rafael Devers made his first appearance in camp Friday.
Red Sox
David Ortiz on Rafael Devers: 'I'm telling you this guy is on another level' February 22, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Charlie Coyle netted his 15th goal of the season in Friday's win over the Flames.
Bruins
How the Bruins overcame a wild start to defeat the Flames February 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates with teammates after scoring one of his two goals against the Flames.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Flames 4-3 February 22, 2020 | 1:22 AM
Gordon Hayward led all scorers in the Celtics' win over the Timberwolves on Friday.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward, Celtics hold off Timberwolves 127-117 February 21, 2020 | 10:48 PM
The United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup.
Soccer
U.S. women's soccer team sets price for ending lawsuit: $67 Million February 21, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-20-20: Northeastern's Jeff Costello slides in safely with a double, as Red Sox 2B Marco Hernandez is late with the tag attempt. The Red Sox hosted Northeastern University in an exhibition baseball game at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Red Sox beat Northeastern, 3-0, in exhibition play to open the season February 21, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Ondrej Kase gives the Bruins' much-need versatility on the wing.
Bruins
What the Ondrej Kase trade means for the Bruins February 21, 2020 | 6:05 PM
David Ortiz spent some time with the Red Sox at Spring Training this week.
Red Sox
What we learned from Red Sox spring training this week February 21, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Jimmy Tully is running the Boston Marathon for his mother, a breast cancer survivor, and for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Marathon
Jimmy Tully is running for his mother, a breast cancer survivor February 21, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Bruce Cassidy and Don Sweeney shared their thoughts on the Bruins' trade for Ondrej Kase on Friday.
Bruins
What Don Sweeney and Bruce Cassidy said about the Bruins' trade for Ondrej Kase February 21, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Kemba Walker played about 32 minutes in Sunday’s All-Star Game.
Celtics
Kemba Walker had to have knee drained, injection after All-Star Game February 21, 2020 | 4:10 PM
John Mara, owner of the New York Giants, arrives for a meeting with NFL owners to discuss a proposed labor agreement.
NFL
Player representatives will vote after union committee rejects NFL labor deal February 21, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Bruins
Bruins trade David Backes, Axel Andersson to Ducks for Ondrej Kase February 21, 2020 | 1:23 PM
NFL
With NFL labor strife possible, will Patriots owner Robert Kraft have to save football again? February 21, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Caroline Tocci (right) poses with cousin Vanessa Marcotte in running gear. Marcotte was killed in 2016, and Tocci is running the Boston Marathon in her honor.
Marathon
Caroline Tocci is running the Boston Marathon in honor of her late cousin February 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Boston-02/13/20 Celtics vs Clippers- Celtics Jayson Tatum reacts after sinking a basket in the second overtime to put the Celtics ahead 134-130 with 2:01 left on the clock. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Celtics
4 questions the Celtics will answer after the All-Star break February 21, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox set to open exhibition season against Northeastern February 21, 2020 | 11:02 AM
Jonathan Lucroy practices at Red Sox spring training as Jason Varitek looks on in the background.
Red Sox
Jonathan Lucroy recalled his first-hand experience dealing with Astros' sign-stealing February 21, 2020 | 9:54 AM
Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Tom Brady
5 things to know about Tom Brady's free agency, according to NFL experts February 21, 2020 | 9:04 AM
NHL
NHL teams get jump on deadline with flurry of early trades February 21, 2020 | 7:48 AM
MLB
Yankees' Luis Severino will miss spring training again February 21, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NHL
Vegas stops Tampa Bay's 11-game streak with 5-3 win February 21, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Soccer
American women seek more than $66 million in damages from U.S. Soccer February 21, 2020 | 7:16 AM
NFL
NFL owners approve negotiated terms for new labor agreement February 21, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Tracy and Michael Freeman are running the Boston Marathon to raise funds and awareness for Rett Syndrome, a rare condition that their son Aidan suffers from.
Marathon
Tracy and Michael Freeman are running for their son who has Rett Syndrome February 21, 2020 | 12:01 AM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts after he was injured during the second half of a Feb. 1 game against the Wizards in Washington.
Kyrie Irving
Nets' Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery February 20, 2020 | 7:01 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Media
ESPN announces Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian as Sunday Night team February 20, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Media
Lesley Visser wins Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Emmys February 20, 2020 | 5:11 PM
Red Sox
Glove story: The best defensive players in Red Sox history February 20, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz commented on the Astros' controversy at Spring Training.
Papi Speaks
David Ortiz is upset with whistleblower Mike Fiers: 'Now you look like a snitch' February 20, 2020 | 4:40 PM