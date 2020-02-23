Bill Russell honored Kobe Bryant by wearing Bryant’s jersey to Sunday’s Celtics-Lakers game
This marked the first meeting between the rivals since Bryant died Sunday, Jan. 26, in a helicopter crash.
Celtics legend Bill Russell honored Kobe Bryant at Sunday’s Celtics-Lakers game in Los Angeles.
This marked the first meeting between the rivals since Bryant died Sunday, Jan. 26, in a helicopter crash.
Here’s a look at Russell’s Bryant-themed outfit:
Bill Russell breaking Lakers-Celtics lines for Kobe. pic.twitter.com/C9GGdMnrwS
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 23, 2020
Bill Russell here at Staples Center showing love for Kobe. pic.twitter.com/OhRxDDkhQA
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 23, 2020
The great Bill Russell honoring Kobe Bryant prior to #Celtics–#Lakers game. #KobeandGianna pic.twitter.com/untjbtPI31
— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 23, 2020
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.