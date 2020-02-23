Doc Rivers hopes Ray Allen is there when the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett’s jersey

Doc Rivers isn’t a fan of the lingering beef between Ray Allen and some of his former Celtics teammates.

“I just think we won a title with Ray and we need to get over it,” said Rivers, who coached the team to a championship in 2008. Rivers, who currently coaches the Los Angeles Clippers and spoke to members of the media Saturday, said he hopes “everyone is there” when Kevin Garnett gets his jersey retired next year. That includes Allen, and Rivers told reporters he’ll “make the right calls” to try to get that to happen, though he doesn’t have any guarantees. Several Celtics, including Garnett, didn’t approve of Allen’s decision when he left Boston in 2012 to join the Miami Heat.

“People don’t understand that this is real life for us, and that the situation with Ray is very sensitive,” Garnett said in 2017. “I think when we all talked about doing this reunion tour, we were talking about guys we considered loyal and a part of this group. Just being honest, my two cents man, when Ray decided to go to the Heat, I feel like he moved on. He went to pursue another ring, and he got another ring. Shoutout to him. And that’s it.”

“It was more than basketball for us… It felt like a sour breakup.” Pierce, KG, Rondo, Big Baby & Perk share their thoughts on Ray Allen. pic.twitter.com/8JYRWmxm0i — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 9, 2017

Garnett hasn’t explicitly said whether or not he wants Allen to be there when the Celtics retire his jersey. Rivers, who acknowledged there are still some hard feelings there, called the ongoing feud “ridiculous.”

Allen was in Miami on Friday to celebrate Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s jersey retirement, and their former teammate Udonis Haslem stuck by Allen.

“Once we knew you were one of us, it was all love,” Haslem said of Allen. “If [the Celtics] got a problem with you, they still got a problem with us then. Whatever that is. Whatever they want to do. We old, D-Wade retired, CB [Chris Bosh] retired, we got nothing to do but fight. So if they want to fight, we can fight.”