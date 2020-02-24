‘An absolute problem’: LeBron James gave Jayson Tatum a shoutout on Instagram

Jayson Tatum’s impressive stat line – 41 points (tying a career-high), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks – wasn’t enough to overtake the Lakers in Sunday’s 114-112 loss, but it did earn some recognition from the King.

On Instagram, LeBron James shared a photo of him and Jayson Tatum on the sidelines.

“That boi to the left of me is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM!! Keep going #YoungKing,” James wrote.

Tatum responded, posting the same photo and adding the caption “Moments you live for! Just a kid from St. Louis.”

Tatum also led the Celtics when the two teams met Jan. 20, resulting in a 139-107 Celtics victory in Boston. With both regular-season games played, the next time the Celtics could play the Lakers would be in the NBA Finals.