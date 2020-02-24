What we learned about Romeo Langford after his performance against the Lakers

Langford continued to prove his defensive value in Los Angeles.

Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford tosses a ball during warmups before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Romeo Langford quietly provided Boston with quality minutes once again in Sunday's loss to the Lakers. –Mary Schwalm/Associated press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Chris Grenham
February 24, 2020 | 1:43 PM

COMMENTARY

Sunday at Staples Center was as big as the stage gets when it comes to an NBA game in February. The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, arguably the league’s most prominent rivalry, battled to the final possession in front of a sold-out crowd and a national broadcast. Yes, Boston came up short, but there were plenty of positives in game No. 56.

The Celtics were without point guard Kemba Walker but managed to take LeBron James and the Lakers down to the wire. Jayson Tatum continued his impressive stretch, matching his career-high with 41 points on 12-of-20 shooting. The first-time All-Star has put up ridiculous numbers over the last month, and his latest performance certainly will be the headliner when it comes to Sunday’s Celtics-centric discussions. But who else stuck out?

Advertisement

You won’t be able to tell from the box score, but rookie Romeo Langford quietly provided Boston with quality minutes once again. The 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has been great defensively of late for Boston, something The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach recently profiled. The trend continued Sunday, which affirmed that for Langford, the stage doesn’t matter.

Langford logged 15 minutes in the loss as one of eight Celtics to play at least 13 minutes. Out of those eight with double-digit minutes, Langford’s defensive rating of 100 was second-best, trailing only Grant Williams, who posted a rating of 89.7 in 13:06. Langford’s length and footwork have created tough matchups for opponents, even when stars like James seem to think otherwise.

Roughly seven of Langford’s 15 minutes came in the second quarter Sunday, which led some of the Lakers’ rotation players to try and take advantage of the 20-year-old. Despite his minimal experience, Langford held his own on the national stage.

James tried to expose the rookie less than one minute into his second-quarter stint, but Langford didn’t let up.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The four-time most valuable player cleared out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with the expectation that he’d be able to use space and beat Langford off the dribble. Instead, Langford used some good footwork and body position to stay in front of James, who ultimately missed the contested layup.

Advertisement

Less than two minutes later, Langford was tasked with guarding Kyle Kuzma and passed the test once again.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Kuzma faces up and ultimately puts the ball on the floor, but Langford closes off the lane. He forces Kuzma into the middle of the paint, where Tatum comes in and sends his shot attempt in the other direction.

In his 15 minutes at Staples Center, Langford allowed just one made field goal in 23 partial possessions, according to the NBA’s tracking data. That one bucket came against James, who Langford guarded for 5.4 partial possessions. The only Laker he was matched up against more than James was Kuzma at six partial possessions. Over that stretch, he held him to an 0-for-1 clip from the field with one free throw made on two attempts.

Langford has played double-digit minutes in nine games. He’s never had a defensive rating over 100 in that span, leading Boston to allow an average of just 94.4 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor. Yes, it’s a small sample size, but for players with a 20-game minimum, Langford’s defensive rating of 97.4 is the best on Boston’s roster.

Langford’s first professional season got off to a rocky start. Injuries kept him off the court for Las Vegas Summer League and much of training camp. He didn’t play real minutes until Dec. 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, and even those five minutes left more to be desired. Fast forward to late February, though, and the tide has changed. Brad Stevens trusts the Indiana product off the bench, something that’s extremely beneficial for a team that’s struggled to find consistent heath.

Advertisement

If Boston does eventually find the health it’s been searching for, Langford’s role won’t be as substantial. Both he and Stevens know that, but it’s important to recognize they’re both aware of what he can bring at the end of the bench. The Celtics, unlike a lot of NBA teams, are in a luxurious position where they can take their time developing draft picks. Robert Williams spent time in the G League last year, working diligently with assistant Alex Barlow on every facet of his game. Despite an injury, that’s paid off for the 2018 first-rounder. Langford is no different. The Celtics will reap the rewards of Langford’s constant work with assistant Joe Mazzulla if they haven’t already.

No, Sunday didn’t give Langford the chance at crunch-time minutes like some of his appearances over the last month, but it showed more of what he can accomplish off the bench for Boston, even against one of the NBA’s best opponents. That in itself is a major positive.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Naitik Shah is running the Boston Marathon in memory of his best friend and his mother, in honor of his aunt, and to raise money for cancer research.
Marathon
Naitik Shah is running for his mother, his aunt, and his best friend February 24, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Mark Teixeira discussed the backlash facing former Astros' pitcher Mike Fiers on ESPN's the Get Up.
Astros
Mark Teixeira has a problem with those labeling Mike Fiers a 'snitch' February 24, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bruins
Bruins trade Danton Heinen to Ducks for winger Nick Ritchie February 24, 2020 | 12:49 PM
An iconic picture of U.S. players celebrating their victory over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics.
Miracle on Ice
'Miracle on Ice' team wears 'Keep America Great' hats while being lauded at Trump rally February 24, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora during the 2018 season, which is now under legal scrutiny.
Red Sox
Red Sox' response to sign-stealing lawsuit cites Spygate case February 24, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Ashley Buckley running for the BAA in 2016.
Marathon
Ashley Buckley is running for her cousin's recovery February 24, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Boston Celtics 2019 NBA basketball draft player, Grant Williams smiles during a news conference to introduce the new team players, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Grant Williams met Bill Russell for the first time during Sunday's Celtics loss February 24, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Jayson Tatum (left) got a shoutout from LeBron James after he dropped 41 points in Sunday's game.
Celtics
LeBron James gave Jayson Tatum a shoutout on Instagram February 24, 2020 | 9:03 AM
Olympics
Survey finds Olympic, elite athletes struggling financially February 24, 2020 | 8:00 AM
MLB
Not his first rodeo: D-Backs ace Madison Bumgarner admits to roping under alias February 24, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts draws big cheer, drives in run during Dodgers debut February 24, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Football
Big changes are coming to the NFL scouting combine this year February 24, 2020 | 7:36 AM
NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks just clinched a playoff spot. They've only played 56 games. February 24, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial February 24, 2020 | 7:24 AM
The Lakers' LeBron James is defended by Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum during the first half.
Celtics
LeBron's clutch jumper sends Lakers past Celtics 114-112 February 23, 2020 | 7:14 PM
Dustin Pedroia's future is uncertain.
Red Sox
Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on 60-day Injured List February 23, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Bill Russell is one of the all-time greats.
Celtics
Bill Russell honored Kobe Bryant by wearing Bryant's jersey to Sunday's Celtics-Lakers game February 23, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Boston Got Sole was held at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.
Boston Got Sole
The crazy sneaker deals — and stories — from Boston Got Sole February 23, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Chris Sale will be the ace of the pitching staff in 2020.
Red Sox
Here's what oddsmakers are predicting for the 2020 Red Sox February 23, 2020 | 11:26 AM
Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett won a championship with the Celtics in 2008.
Celtics
Doc Rivers hopes Ray Allen is there when the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett's jersey February 23, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Emergency goalie David Ayres helped the Carolina Hurricanes to a win Saturday.
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes turn to 42-year-old Zamboni driver as emergency goalie in win over Maple Leafs February 23, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Tuukka Rask behind the bench after being replaced by Jaroslav Halak in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' ugly 9-3 loss to the Canucks February 23, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy works behind his team during a game.
Bruins
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said he's 'not going to lose sleep' after 9-3 loss to Canucks February 23, 2020 | 2:47 AM
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight during Saturday's WBC heavyweight championship boxing match.
Boxing
Tyson Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Deontay Wilder in heavyweight tilt February 23, 2020 | 12:54 AM
Red Sox
Jerry Narron back with Red Sox as bench coach February 22, 2020 | 1:45 PM
David Ortiz, John Henry
Red Sox
Whether at John Henry or David Ortiz, a reminder to angry Red Sox fans: Winning's always the cure. February 22, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Daniel Theis had career highs in points and rebounds in the Celtics' win over the Timberwolves.
Celtics
Daniel Theis, Celtics teammates react to his career night February 22, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Rafael Devers made his first appearance in camp Friday.
Red Sox
David Ortiz on Rafael Devers: 'I'm telling you this guy is on another level' February 22, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Charlie Coyle netted his 15th goal of the season in Friday's win over the Flames.
Bruins
How the Bruins overcame a wild start to defeat the Flames February 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates with teammates after scoring one of his two goals against the Flames.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Flames 4-3 February 22, 2020 | 1:22 AM