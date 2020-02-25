Morning sports update: Paul Pierce believes the Celtics have a psychological advantage over the Lakers

"I think the Celtics have the best starting five in the NBA."

Paul Pierce before a TV broadcast in 2018.
Paul Pierce before a TV broadcast in 2018. –photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 25, 2020 | 9:47 AM

On Monday, a memorial was held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center. Numerous NBA greats, past and present, were on hand along with thousands of fans. Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, offered a moving eulogy of her late husband.

Other speakers included Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan, who provided moments of humor even amid visible emotion:

Today, both the Bruins and Celtics are back in action. The Bruins are at TD Garden to face the Flames at 7 p.m. The Celtics are in Portland to play the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m.

Elsewhere on Monday, Liverpool rallied from a surprising 2-1 deficit in the second half of a Premier League game against West Ham to win, 3-2.

Advertisement

Paul Pierce weighed in on the current state of Celtics-Lakers: As a prominent member of the last Celtics team to play the Lakers in an NBA Finals, Paul Pierce has a unique perspective on the rivalry.

Following the Celtics’ close 114-112 loss to the Lakers on Sunday, Pierce gave some perspective on the psychological balance in the current matchup during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.” In particular, Pierce believes the absence of Celtics star Kemba Walker could help Boston keep its edge even after the loss to Los Angeles.

“How do you feel when you beat somebody not at their best?” asked Pierce. “Do you really feel good about that? Do you feel like that’s a good win?”

Asked to speculate about a possible finals matchup, Pierce gave a nod to his former team.

“If these two meet in the Finals full strength, Celtics have the advantage psychologically after what we’ve just seen these last two games,” Pierce explained. “I think the Celtics have the best starting five in the NBA.”

Added to that was ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, seated alongside Pierce, taking a moment to reexamine the results of the 2017 NBA draft, when the Lakers chose guard Lonzo Ball over All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry to be a spoiler for Laker fans out here, but this is the guy that you passed up on to draft Lonzo Ball,” added Smith. “How does that feel?”

Here’s the full segment:

Trivia: The first Celtics-Lakers NBA finals matchup occurred in 1962. The Celtics won in seven games, with four players each eclipsing 150 points over the course of the series. Name those four players.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two were Celtics, two were Lakers. None of the four played college basketball for Holy Cross. Also, Wilt Chamberlain was not on the Lakers until 1968.

More from Boston.com:

Kevin Faulk reportedly has a new coaching job with LSU:

And speaking of LSU, presumptive No. 1 pick Joe Burrow knew how to deal with pre-draft obsession over metrics:

Sabrina Ionescu’s dedicated her performance to Kobe Bryant: On the same day that she spoke at Kobe Bryant’s memorial, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu became the first college basketball player to post 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career:

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was greeted with some cheers but many boos during his first spring training at bat:

On this day: In 1933, Thomas Yawkey completed his purchase of the Red Sox. Yawkey would go on to pour his fortune into the team, salvaging a dilapidated Fenway Park and rebuilding a roster that had deteriorated for 15 years.

Yet his legacy will forever be tainted by his resistance to integration in baseball, as the Red Sox were the last team to do so despite notable opportunities to sign players like Willie Mays.

Advertisement

Yawkey’s tenure as sole owner of the Red Sox was nonetheless long, spanning a record 44 seasons. In that time, Boston went to three World Series, but lost them all in seven games.

Daily highlight: Trent Frazier of Illinois men’s basketball nailed the halftime buzzer-beater.

Trivia answer: Bill Russell, Sam Jones, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West

TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Red Sox
Ryan Weber is a contender for Boston's fifth starting spot February 25, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Olympics
IOC senior member: 3 months to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics February 25, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) made history, becoming the first college basketball player to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 steals.
College Basketball
Sabrina Ionescu spoke at Kobe Bryant's memorial. Hours later, she made college basketball history. February 25, 2020 | 7:50 AM
MLB
MLB tells court attempts at cheating are a part of sports February 25, 2020 | 7:35 AM
MLB
Derek Jeter addressed baseball's sign-stealing scandal for the first time February 25, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom is 'energized' by the 'unexpected' start to his tenure in Boston February 25, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Ondrej Kase.
Bruins
How Don Sweeney improved the Bruins while receiving salary cap relief at the trade deadline February 24, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Nick Ritchie.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Did the Bruins do enough at the NHL trade deadline? February 24, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Kevin Garnett.
Media
Showtime is producing a Kevin Garnett documentary February 24, 2020 | 5:41 PM
NBA star Bill Russell attends during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Celtics
Celtics among attendees at Kobe Bryant's memorial February 24, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia giving instructions on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass. After retiring from the team in January, he was reported traveling with them to the NFL Combine.
NFL Combine
Dante Scarnecchia to help the Patriots at the NFL combine February 24, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Charles Crowley is running to help Lili Callahan beat a malignant brain tumor.
Marathon
Charles Crowley is running for #LILISTRONG February 24, 2020 | 4:43 PM
NBA
Video: Beyonce performs at memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 3:54 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
NBA
Video: Michael Jordan's tearful speech at memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie, left, celebrates after scoring past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Bruins
5 things to know about Nick Ritchie, the Bruins' deadline day pickup February 24, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Vanessa Bryant
Video: Vanessa Bryant's moving eulogy at memorial service for Kobe and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Celtics
The NBA needs another Celtics-Lakers Finals February 24, 2020 | 2:42 PM
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Group 3 Aviation shows helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan standing outside a helicopter, at a location not provided. Zobayan violated federal flight rules in 2015 when he flew into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport despite being ordered not to by air traffic control, according to records from the Federal Aviation Administration obtained by the Los Angeles Times. (Group 3 Aviation via AP, File)
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter operator for deaths in crash February 24, 2020 | 1:50 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford tosses a ball during warmups before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Celtics
What we learned about Romeo Langford after his performance against the Lakers February 24, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Naitik Shah is running the Boston Marathon in memory of his best friend and his mother, in honor of his aunt, and to raise money for cancer research.
Marathon
Naitik Shah is running for his mother, his aunt, and his best friend February 24, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Mark Teixeira discussed the backlash facing former Astros' pitcher Mike Fiers on ESPN's the Get Up.
Astros
Mark Teixeira has a problem with those labeling Mike Fiers a 'snitch' February 24, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bruins
Bruins trade Danton Heinen to Ducks for winger Nick Ritchie February 24, 2020 | 12:49 PM
An iconic picture of U.S. players celebrating their victory over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics.
Miracle on Ice
'Miracle on Ice' team wears 'Keep America Great' hats while being lauded at Trump rally February 24, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora during the 2018 season, which is now under legal scrutiny.
Red Sox
Red Sox' response to sign-stealing lawsuit cites Spygate case February 24, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Ashley Buckley running for the BAA in 2016.
Marathon
Ashley Buckley is running for her cousin's recovery February 24, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Boston Celtics 2019 NBA basketball draft player, Grant Williams smiles during a news conference to introduce the new team players, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Grant Williams met Bill Russell for the first time during Sunday's Celtics loss February 24, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Jayson Tatum (left) got a shoutout from LeBron James after he dropped 41 points in Sunday's game.
Celtics
LeBron James gave Jayson Tatum a shoutout on Instagram February 24, 2020 | 9:03 AM
Olympics
Survey finds Olympic, elite athletes struggling financially February 24, 2020 | 8:00 AM
MLB
Not his first rodeo: D-Backs ace Madison Bumgarner admits to roping under alias February 24, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts draws big cheer, drives in run during Dodgers debut February 24, 2020 | 7:45 AM