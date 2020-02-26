Morning sports update: Jaylen Brown praised the ‘unreal’ play of Jayson Tatum

"If he keeps making shots like that, I don't see why not, right?"

Jayson Tatum scored 36 points as the Celtics win against the Trail Blazers, 118-106.
Jayson Tatum scored 36 points as the Celtics win against the Trail Blazers, 118-106. –AP / Craig Mitchelldyer
By
Boston.com Staff
February 26, 2020 | 9:36 AM

The Celtics defeated the Trail Blazers 118-106 in Portland on Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum continued his run of dominance, leading Boston with 36 points.

And the Bruins lost at TD Garden to the Flames, 5-2. Boston is back in action tomorrow night at home against the Stars at 7:30 p.m.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum continue to push the Celtics’ ceiling higher: The ongoing partnership of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has been reaching new heights in 2020. Even as Kemba Walker remains sidelined with a knee injury, Boston continues to push forward thanks to the talented duo.

Following Tuesday’s win against the Trail Blazers — a game in which Tatum kept his scorching scoring run going with 36 points — Brown spoke about how he views his teammate.

“You have to want for your brother what you want for yourself,” said Brown of Tatum. “As we go out here and we’re playing basketball games and Jayson gets it going, let’s keep going to him. That’s how I see it. And when the ball stops or he starts missing shots, then we’re there for him.

“But right now he’s playing unreal, he’s playing the best ball of his career, so let’s keep going,” Brown continued. “Let’s keep it going. Let’s see how we can keep feeding it to him. If he keeps making shots like that, I don’t see why not, right?”

Tatum acknowledged the perpetual comparisons with Brown, but noted the two have been having the best years of their careers this season.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Tatum told MassLive’s John Karalis. “We get grouped together a lot…it’s our third year playing together. We both took leaps this year, so it’s been fun, and he’s been playing great all season.”

Trivia: Can you name every Celtics player who has ever had at least one streak of four consecutive 30-point games?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The initials of those players are: LB, IT, KI, SJ, BC, PP, JH

