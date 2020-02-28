Celtics’ Robert Williams set for return

The Celtics are nearing full health as the chase for the No. 2 seed intensifies with big man Robert Williams expected to make his first appearance since Dec. 6 on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.

Williams had missed the past three months with a hip edema injury, an ailment the Celtics treated cautiously and Williams has been anxious to return since ramping up his practices since the All-Star Break. His presence will give Boston more depth in the front court.

While Daniel Theis has been splendid this season at center, the Celtics could use another athletic rim protector in the middle. Williams, 22, was turning into that defensive difference maker before his injury. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the club will bring Williams along slowly after such a long absence but he gives the Celtics another option.