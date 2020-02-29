Enes Kanter on Jayson Tatum: ‘It’s like something got into him’

"He's going out there, he's fearless. Well, he was like that, but now he's taking it to the next level."

Enes Kanter (right) commended Jayson Tatum (center) for taking his game to the next level.
Enes Kanter (right) commended Jayson Tatum (center) for taking his game to the next level. –Mary Schwalm/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
February 29, 2020 | 10:28 AM

Enes Kanter said he’s never seen any player improve as much in one month as Jayson Tatum has in February, calling him a “man on a mission” while chatting with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg on The Enes Kanter Show.

“Do you see what happened to him after All-Star Break?” Kanter said. “It’s like something got into him.”

Entering Saturday, Tatum is averaging 34.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and shooting 56.6 percent from the floor, 55.9 percent from 3-point range, and 89.3 percent from the free-throw line in four games since the break. In February, he’s averaging 30.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and shooting 51.4 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3, and 77.9 percent from the stripe.

Advertisement

Kanter said Tatum was already fearless, but now he’s taken it to a new level. With Kemba Walker sidelined, Kanter said Tatum has been confident and comfortable and put the team on his shoulders.

“He makes some shots late in the fourth quarter where we look at each other on the bench, and it’s like, ‘Did he really make that shot?'” Kanter said to Forsberg. “We’re all so confused. I’m like, ‘How did you make that shot?'”

He also pointed out that Tatum’s rise isn’t just taking place on the offensive end. He’s also dominating on defense, and Kanter said his prowess on both ends is what will make him a superstar.

Forsberg expanded upon Kanter’s earlier point and said he’s never seen a player improve this much in a season.

“You just stole my line,” Kanter said. “That was my line.”

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Jayson Tatum

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
John Cena and Tacko Fall
Celtics
Tacko Fall met John Cena at WWE Smackdown February 29, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Running back AJ Dillon is hoping to carve out a role for himself in the NFL.
Sports News
Big guys made big impression at NFL Combine February 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Becca Pizzi, the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge, is running her 16th Boston Marathon.
Marathon
The first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge is running her 16th Boston Marathon February 29, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt embraced before facing each other for the first time in their careers.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt reconnect for first time since leaving Red Sox February 29, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Celtics center Robert Williams (left) is excited to get back to the action after missing three months with injury.
Celtics
Celtics’ Robert Williams set for return February 28, 2020 | 8:31 PM
The Revolution will need to find a way to replace the injured Carlos Gil in the lineup Saturday against Montreal.
New England Revolution
Expectations raised for deep Revolution squad February 28, 2020 | 7:43 PM
Fans at a soccer match in France Wednesday wore face masks.
Sports News
Local pro sports teams are monitoring coronavirus situation February 28, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Bruins
Chris Wagner sidelined with upper-body injury February 28, 2020 | 6:32 PM
Rafael Devers is expected to be a big part of the Red Sox offense this season.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers likely to be even bigger part of Boston offense February 28, 2020 | 6:19 PM
George Labonte is running the Boston Marathon to help inspire other cancer patients not to let it keep them from living to the fullest.
Marathon
George Labonte is running to show other survivors that cancer can't stop them February 28, 2020 | 4:30 PM
CHAD FINN
ESPN’s “Hoop Streams’’ is really gaining steam February 28, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Mohamed Sanu made only 15 catches over the final seven games of the 2019 season, including the Patriots’ playoff loss.
Patriots
Patriots’ Mohamed Sanu needs surgery on high ankle sprain, report says February 28, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Kemba Walker drives against D'Angelo Russell on Thursday.
Celtics
How does the Celtics’ starting five compare to the NBA’s best? February 28, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Boston, MA - 06/20/06 - Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals -Game 1 - Craig Hansen pitches in the 9th. Earlier today manager Terry Francona told Hansen and Manny Delcarmen that they would have specific late inning roles. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff) section: Sports, reporter: Chris Snow, slug: 21redsox. Library Tag 06212006 Sports
Red Sox
The biggest prospect busts in Red Sox history, position by position February 28, 2020 | 1:24 PM
The Merrimack men's basketball team has impressed in non-conference play, and the Warriors are hoping to do the same in Northeast Conference action in the coming months.
College basketball
Merrimack won the Northeast Conference title in their first Division I season February 28, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Eliza Garry is running for Lingzi Lu, who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.
Marathon
Eliza Garry is running for a woman who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings February 28, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Boston College is bringing in Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.
NFL Draft
What a projected top-five NFL draft pick said about BC coach Jeff Hafley February 28, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Tee Higgins answering questions at the 2020 NFL combine.
Patriots
Top draft prospect praised how the Patriots handled his combine interview February 28, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Usain Bolt wasn't a fan of Tom Brady's 40-yard dash February 28, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Tom Brady will appear in an upcoming show Gon E! News where he'll discuss his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen doesn't know where she'll live next year February 28, 2020 | 9:15 AM
Soccer
U.S. Olympic marketing chief Lisa Baird named NWSL commissioner February 28, 2020 | 8:11 AM
Olympics
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee relying on facts, planning to deal with coronavirus February 28, 2020 | 8:05 AM
Olympics
Concord native, Tufts grad running at U.S. Olympic Marathon trials February 28, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Bruins
Nick Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins' 4-3 win over Stars February 28, 2020 | 7:42 AM
LSU safety Grant Delpit is a reoccurring name appearing in NFL mock drafts for the Patriots' No.23 pick.
NFL Mock Draft
NFL mock drafts are linking these players to the Patriots February 28, 2020 | 7:40 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan plays against the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL hockey game in Detroit. After realizing he was coming to a dead end in his battle with an alcohol problem, Ryan says, asking for help has shown him a way forward. Ryan met with the media Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, for the first time since entering the joint NHL/NHL Players Association assistance program Nov. 20. Ryan said the alcohol problem is one he's been battling for a while, and that he attempted to deal with it on his own before realizing he needed more help.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
NHL
Bobby Ryan scored a hat trick in return from NHL assistance program February 28, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
NFL Combine
The Patriots called out an NFL prospect for his 'loser's mentality' February 28, 2020 | 6:58 AM
David Krejci throws a punch at the Stars' Joe Pavelski.
Bruins
What David Krejci said about his first fight in 9 years February 28, 2020 | 6:47 AM
Richard Kerr is running for his nephew with Rett Syndrome.
Marathon
Richard Kerr is running for his nephew with Rett Syndrome February 27, 2020 | 4:30 PM
A Green Monster board at David Ortiz's estate sale.
David Ortiz
Here are the coolest (and most random) items for sale from David Ortiz's home in Weston February 27, 2020 | 4:29 PM