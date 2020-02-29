Tacko Fall met John Cena at WWE Smackdown

Tacko Fall had the opportunity to meet one of wrestling’s most famous stars when TD Garden hosted WWE Smackdown on Friday night.

Fall greeted and chatted with 16-time world champion John Cena prior to the event in a backstage exclusive shared by WWE.com.

The 7-foot-5 Fall towered over the 6-foot, 250 pound Cena as the two exchanged pleasantries. Fall admitted to Cena that he’s a fan of his.

“Awesome, man. Very nice to meet you,” Cena responded. “Thank you for lending us the place for the night.”

The two then chatted about Boston.

Fall told Cena, who grew up in West Newbury, that Boston “is a great city” but shared that he’s not used to the cold weather. Cena showed some love for Bostonians with his response.

Advertisement

“It’s a little cold, people warm though,” Cena said.

Fall posted his encounter with the 42-year old Cena on social media, shouting out his grandma, who appears to be a big fan of Cena’s.

My grandma gonna be so pump when she sees this lol https://t.co/SyBbuXTlJf — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) February 29, 2020

Fall’s meeting with Cena was just another celebrity moment for the rookie. In his nine months with the Celtics, Fall has been a fan sensation at the Summer League in Las Vegas, took part in the NBA Dunk Contest, and even conducted the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall in December.

The center has played in just six games with Boston this season, but he’s averaging 12.8 points and 11.1 rebounds in 26 games with the Maine Red Claws. Fall missed Thursday’s Red Claws game due to a toe injury.