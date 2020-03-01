Here’s a look at Jayson Tatum’s sizzling February, by the numbers

He averaged 30.7 points and fueled the Celtics to a 9-3 record.

Jayson Tatum drives past Robert Covington during the second half Saturday.
Jayson Tatum drives past Robert Covington during the second half Saturday. –Michael Dwyer/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
March 1, 2020 | 10:14 AM

Much has been made of Jayson Tatum’s dominance of late, as he’s consistently carried the Celtics while Kemba Walker has been sidelined and has emerged as a player many now view as a superstar.

Tatum turned in the best month of his career, averaging 30.7 points per game and leading the Celtics to a 9-3 record in February.

Here’s a closer look at his torrid stretch, by the numbers, with some context on what it all means:

He shot 49.4 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from 3.

Tatum’s scoring average was impressive by itself, but his efficiency made it even more noteworthy. He shot 49.4 percent from the floor and 48.1 percent from 3-point range, hitting 60 percent or better from the field four times and at least 50 percent from 3 eight times.

Advertisement

His season average is 45 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3, and his career averages are 45.7 and 39.8. Tatum’s shooting percentages were actually better his rookie year, but he only took 10.4 shots per game that year compared to his current clip of 18.7 per night and 20.8 in February.

He got to the free-throw line 7.6 times per game.

Most superstars have a knack for getting to the free-throw line, and Tatum showed that ability in February.

He averaged 7.6 attempts per game, compared to 4.2 in January, 3.6 in December, 4.2 in November, and 3.5 in four games in October. His career average is 3.5, and his clip for the season is now up to 4.7 attempts per game.

Against the Los Angeles Lakers, he racked up a career-high 15 attempts from the line, hitting 13 and helping the Celtics nearly pull out a road win.

He only committed 2.1 fouls per game.

Tatum is also thriving on the defensive end. He racked up 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in February, consistently using his length and athleticism to affect plays and alter games.

Despite playing 37.3 minutes per game, he only committed 2.1 fouls per contest. He stymied Kawhi Leonard late in the game in the Celtics’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

He averaged 40 points against teams from Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Tatum played arguably his best games of the month, if not of his career, against the Clippers and Lakers. He seemed to relish the challenge of out-dueling Leonard and LeBron James.

Against the Clippers, he poured in 39 points on 14-of-23 shooting in 48 minutes, while Leonard finished with 28 points on 10-of-27 shooting in 46 minutes. Tatum made Leonard work for everything, and Tatum hit a clutch jumper near the end of regulation, another one in overtime, and a key layup in double overtime.

Tatum tied his career high against the Lakers with 41 on 12-of-20 shooting. James finished with 29 on 9-of-19 shooting, and the Lakers eked out a win, but Tatum finished plus-six and was the main catalyst for the Celtics.

He’s putting up 24.7 points in wins and 20.4 points in losses this season.

It’s not surprising, but it is worth noting, that the Celtics fare significantly better when Tatum is on his game.

In wins this season, he’s averaging 24.7 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3, and is plus 12.6 per night.

In losses, those numbers dip to 20.4 points, 40.6 percent from the field, 30.5 percent from 3, and minus-3.6. The Lakers game was an outlier, but in the Celtics’ other two losses in February — both to the Houston Rockets — he shot 33.3 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from 3.

They won every other game, and it wasn’t a coincidence that he facilitated much of that success. There’s a lot more to the Celtics than Tatum, but February made it clear that when he’s playing like a superstar, they’re very difficult to beat.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Jayson Tatum

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Jimmy Fallon watch from the sidelines.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman sat front row together at Saturday's Syracuse-UNC game March 1, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos March 1, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez aims to repeat healthy, winning ways March 1, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Daniel Theis and James Harden battle for the rebound in overtime
Celtics
Russell Westbrook scores 41, Rockets beat Celtics 111-110 in OT March 1, 2020 | 12:37 AM
Barstool Sports
Media
Kirk Minihane’s show will be on hiatus as he enters a treatment program to care for his mental health February 29, 2020 | 10:02 PM
David Pastrnak carries the puck Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-0 shutout victory over the Islanders February 29, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy celebrates with his teammates after scoring Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins down New York Islanders, 4-0, in impressive road showing February 29, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Several teams are interested in Marcus Mariota.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'showing interest' in free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota February 29, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Patriots
A running list of NFL prospects that have met with the Patriots February 29, 2020 | 2:26 PM
An estate sale was held at the Weston home of David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
What happened at David Ortiz's estate sale February 29, 2020 | 2:16 PM
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said now is the right time to look into the offside rule.
Sports News
Review of soccer offside law to give advantage to attackers February 29, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Terrence Clarke and his family at center court, being honored with his official McDonald's All American jersey.
McDonalds All American
Holding up his McDonald's All-American jersey was a surreal moment for Terrence Clarke February 29, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Golf
Tiger Woods will skip Arnold Palmer’s tournament, rest for a third straight week February 29, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Enes Kanter (right) commended Jayson Tatum (center) for taking his game to the next level.
Celtics
Enes Kanter on Jayson Tatum: 'It's like something got into him' February 29, 2020 | 10:28 AM
John Cena and Tacko Fall
Celtics
Tacko Fall met John Cena at WWE Smackdown February 29, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Running back AJ Dillon is hoping to carve out a role for himself in the NFL.
Sports News
Big guys made big impression at NFL Combine February 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Becca Pizzi, the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge, is running her 16th Boston Marathon.
Marathon
The first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge is running her 16th Boston Marathon February 29, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt embraced before facing each other for the first time in their careers.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt reconnect for first time since leaving Red Sox February 29, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Revolution rookie center back Henry Kessler makes a tackle against Zachary Brault-Guillard of the Montreal Impact.
Impact 2, Revolution 1
3 takeaways from the Revolution's season opening loss to the Impact February 29, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Celtics center Robert Williams (left) is excited to get back to the action after missing three months with injury.
Celtics
Celtics’ Robert Williams set for return February 28, 2020 | 8:31 PM
The Revolution will need to find a way to replace the injured Carlos Gil in the lineup Saturday against Montreal.
New England Revolution
Expectations raised for deep Revolution squad February 28, 2020 | 7:43 PM
Fans at a soccer match in France Wednesday wore face masks.
Sports News
Local pro sports teams are monitoring coronavirus situation February 28, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Bruins
Chris Wagner sidelined with upper-body injury February 28, 2020 | 6:32 PM
Rafael Devers is expected to be a big part of the Red Sox offense this season.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers likely to be even bigger part of Boston offense February 28, 2020 | 6:19 PM
George Labonte is running the Boston Marathon to help inspire other cancer patients not to let it keep them from living to the fullest.
Marathon
George Labonte is running to show other survivors that cancer can't stop them February 28, 2020 | 4:30 PM
CHAD FINN
ESPN’s “Hoop Streams’’ is really gaining steam February 28, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Mohamed Sanu made only 15 catches over the final seven games of the 2019 season, including the Patriots’ playoff loss.
Patriots
Patriots’ Mohamed Sanu needs surgery on high ankle sprain, report says February 28, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Kemba Walker drives against D'Angelo Russell on Thursday.
Celtics
How does the Celtics’ starting five compare to the NBA’s best? February 28, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Boston, MA - 06/20/06 - Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals -Game 1 - Craig Hansen pitches in the 9th. Earlier today manager Terry Francona told Hansen and Manny Delcarmen that they would have specific late inning roles. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff) section: Sports, reporter: Chris Snow, slug: 21redsox. Library Tag 06212006 Sports
Red Sox
The biggest prospect busts in Red Sox history, position by position February 28, 2020 | 1:24 PM
The Merrimack men's basketball team has impressed in non-conference play, and the Warriors are hoping to do the same in Northeast Conference action in the coming months.
College basketball
Merrimack won the Northeast Conference title in their first Division I season February 28, 2020 | 1:01 PM