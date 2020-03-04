Marcus Smart had to be held back from the refs last night. Here’s what happened.

Smart could face a fine or suspension for his behavior.

Marcus Smart fouled out of Tuesday's game, then had to be held back from the refs.
Marcus Smart fouled out of Tuesday's game, then had to be held back from the refs. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 4, 2020 | 12:38 PM

Marcus Smart fouled out of the Celtics’ overtime loss to the Nets on Tuesday, but before he left the court in the extra period, he had a heated run-in with officials that could cost him.

Smart was shown on the TNT broadcast interacting with the referees, particularly John Goble, before being escorted off the court by Celtics security.

The Celtics had the game in hand, up by three points with 0.02 seconds left, when a whistle on Smart put Caris LeVert on the free throw line. LeVert, who finished with a career-high 51 points, drained all three shots to tie the game.

Advertisement

After the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he did not tell Smart to foul LeVert.

Smart eventually fouled out during the overtime period.

He could face a fine or suspension for his behavior.

TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 29: Molly Seidel reacts after finishing second in the Women's U.S. Olympic marathon team trials on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Marathon
Boston resident Molly Seidel qualified for the 2020 Olympics in her first-ever marathon March 4, 2020 | 12:11 PM
John Benda is running to support the Fisher House of Boston.
Marathon
John Benda is running to support military families through the Fisher House March 4, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Northeastern's Alina Mueller was named a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award.
College Hockey
Northeastern’s Alina Mueller named finalist for Patty Kazmaier Award March 4, 2020 | 10:57 AM
3,130 days after being shot in Afghanistan, Kevin Flike is running the Boston Marathon for the TB12 Foundation.
Marathon
3,130 days after being shot in Afghanistan, Kevin Flike is running the Boston Marathon March 4, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Joe Burrow speaking with reporters during the NFL scouting combine.
Patriots
Joe Burrow wasn't a fan of being compared to Tom Brady March 4, 2020 | 9:44 AM
The University of Vermont's 3,224-seat Patrick Gym.
College Basketball
Vermont's Josh Speidel plays for the first time since gruesome car crash March 4, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Chris Sale Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
Chris Sale's Tommy John scare the perfect moment for Red Sox to punt on 2020 March 4, 2020 | 8:37 AM
Marcus Smart doesn't want you to be cheap this Valentine's Day.
Celtics
Why Dwyane Wade thinks Marcus Smart should be Defensive Player of the Year March 4, 2020 | 8:11 AM
Brad Marchand scored one of the Bruins' two goals in their win over the Lightning.
Bruins-Lightning
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 victory over the Lightning March 4, 2020 | 7:34 AM
Tim Duncan (left) earned his first win as acting head coach of the Spurs.
NBA
Spurs get Tim Duncan first win as acting head coach March 4, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Bruins
NHL-best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to extend division lead March 4, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Caris Levert (22) dropped 51 points as the Nets stunned the Celtics.
Celtics
Celtics collapse, give up 51 points in 4th quarter to lose to Nets in OT March 4, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Boston College's Julian Rishwain, left, and Syracuse's Elijah Hughes battle for a loose ball during the first half Tuesday.
College Sports
5 takeaways as BC basketball hit a program-record 19 3-pointers but lost to Syracuse March 4, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Boston MA 3/3/20 John McEnroe coach of the Laver Cup International Team in town to promote their September matches at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Laver Cup 2020
What John McEnroe had to say about the Laver Cup coming to Boston March 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Gordon Hayward, John McEnroe share a love of this game March 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton unlikely for Yankees' opener March 3, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Melissa Roach is running the Boston Marathon to raise funds and awareness for Call2Talk.
Marathon
Melissa Roach is running for mental health support resources March 3, 2020 | 2:07 PM
NBA
Nets' Kyrie Irving has surgery for right shoulder injury March 3, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime.
Hockey
Will the Bruins win the Stanley Cup? Here are the latest projections and odds. March 3, 2020 | 1:14 PM
NBA
Spike Lee: I'm done watching Knicks at MSG this season March 3, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Chris Sale was already due to begin the season on the injured list.
Red Sox
Red Sox’ Chris Sale to undergo MRI after experiencing elbow soreness March 3, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Coronavirus could impact March Madness.
March Madness
NCAA has coronavirus contingency plan for March Madness March 3, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Travis Clarke is running for his mother, who has leukemia, and in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Marathon
Travis Clarke is running for his mother March 3, 2020 | 11:26 AM
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine, Feb. 27, 2020.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels met with quarterback Justin Herbert at the NFL combine March 3, 2020 | 9:59 AM
J.D. Martinez after his home run against the Yankees.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez wants every team in baseball to be competitive March 3, 2020 | 8:49 AM
Players from the Boston Bruins celebrate their victory against Calgary Flames during the NHL China Games in Shenzhen in China's southern Guangdong province on September 15, 2018. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUTSTR/AFP/Getty Images
NHL
How coronavirus could impact the NHL, this season and beyond March 3, 2020 | 8:32 AM
MLB
David Price makes 1st spring training appearance for Dodgers March 3, 2020 | 7:42 AM
Kobe Bryant
LA County sheriff says 8 deputies took Bryant crash scene photos March 3, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Kansas, the unanimous No. 1, has a half-game lead over No. 4 Baylor.
College Basketball
Major conferences still have plenty left to be decided in college basketball race March 3, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics could be held any time in 2020 March 3, 2020 | 7:20 AM