Marcus Smart receives a surprise birthday party from Dunkin’

Marcus Smart received a gift that many Bostonians would like.

Dunkin’ threw a surprise birthday party for the Celtics guard on Friday.

Smart, who turned 26 on Friday, was surprised with a birthday cake and donuts from a Dunkin’ mascot and Celtics mascot Lucky the Leprechaun, who also started signing “Happy Birthday” to Smart.

“It was very surprising for me,” Smart told reporters at the team’s shootaround on Friday. “And then of course, my teammates saw it, and we had a couple come over, so it was good. It was good.”

Dunkin’ got creative with the donuts they gifted Smart. According to MassLive’s John Karalis, the donuts had pictures of Smart on them.

They actually put Marcus Smart's picture on the donuts pic.twitter.com/e0nzIM3z6u — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 6, 2020

Smart, who has a partnership with Dunkin’, also told reporters that he isn’t that big of a coffee drinker. However, he noted that Dunkin’ could change that.

“I do drink coffee from time to time,” Smart said. “I like their iced coffee. They’ll probably be the first ones to get to me to start drinking coffee.”