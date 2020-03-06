Tacko Fall and Grant Williams are starting a podcast

Tacko Fall and Grant Williams will be taking their talents to the microphone.

After Williams teased it Thursday night on Instagram and Twitter, Fall announced Friday that the Celtics rookies are partnering with Jared Weiss of The Athletic for a set of special edition podcast episodes, branded as “The Grant and Tacko Show.”

Introducing the Grant and Tacko Show: @GrantWill2 and @TackoFall99 join @JaredWeissNBA for a group of special edition episodes on the @TheAthleticHQ Podcast network. The first episode will be available on the Anything is Poddable feed Monday. Subscribe on Spotify and iTunes! pic.twitter.com/sfhshyjbYi — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) March 6, 2020

The first episode will be released Monday on Spotify, iTunes, and Stitcher.