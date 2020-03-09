What Kemba Walker’s teammates said after his last-minute turnover in the Celtics’ loss

Walker's turnover in the final seconds led to the winning basket for the Thunder.

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Kemba Walker's turnover led to the Celtics' loss on Sunday. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
March 9, 2020 | 8:45 AM

Searching for reasons why the Celtics dropped their fourth-straight game at home Sunday, this time to Oklahoma City, 105-104, Brad Stevens and his players want to overlook Kemba Walker’s turnover with 8.5 seconds left that led to the winning basket.

“Definitely not why we lost the game,” Gordon Hayward said postgame. “Most of us have been there. I’ve been there, and it sucks when something like that happens, but he’s still the same player who has carried us a lot this season.

“So we need him, and it’s on all of us. We lost this game together.”

Jayson Tatum said he offered support to Walker out on the court, walking over to him immediately after the play.

“I felt like we were going to win the game,” Tatum said. “Everybody made mistakes tonight. That’s what teammates do, you pick each other up.”

Stevens praised his 6-foot guard, even though Walker made a similar error in last week’s overtime loss to Brooklyn.

“Kemba is one of our best players,” Stevens said. “We need him to have a chance to do anything significant, and we all know it.”

The Celtics will travel to face the Pacers Tuesday night.

