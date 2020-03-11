Jayson Tatum debuts exclusive ‘Taco Jay’ sneakers against the Pacers

What does Celtics forward Jayson Tatum like to eat with his family after games?

Tacos — and that’s what inspired his latest Jordan 34 PE colorway.

As the Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, 114-111, Tatum debut his exclusive Air Jordan “Taco Jay” sneakers during the game. The timing to wear them could not have been more perfect, as it was also Taco Tuesday — a moniker popularized by Lakers forward LeBron James and Tatum’s own teammate, Tacko Fall.

The “Taco Jay” sneakers feature detailing that mimic all of the delectable components of a taco: The shoe comes in a tortilla-shell gold color, the tongue is lined in green and cut into the shape of lettuce, and a taco-emoji is printed onto the heel of the shoe, which is orange to represent cheese.

There are hints of red throughout the stitching and on the pull tab, perhaps to represent salsa. And of course, like all of his Jordan 34 PE’s, his son’s nickname, Deuce, is printed on the inside of the tongue.

Tatum, who signed with Jordan Brand last June, has many food-inspired Jordan 34 PE sneakers that reveal his favorites — from his “Chinese Takeout” sneakers to his “Lemonade” shoes that pay homage to his favorite beverage.

On Air Jordan’s website, Tatum said wearing the Jordan 34 player edition sneakers gives him a boost on the court. “All of the Air Jordans are fire, and the XXXIV definitely passes the test. It gives me that stability and peace of mind on the court.”